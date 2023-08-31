Highlights Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray insists that striker Ross Stewart will only be sold if a replacement is brought in.

Despite interest from Southampton and an offer made, Stewart's future at Sunderland remains uncertain.

Sunderland is holding out for a £10 million fee for Stewart and wants to secure a replacement before considering any sale.

Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray has revealed that striker Ross Stewart will only be sold if a striker comes into the club.

The Black Cats have been busy this summer as they have looked to add to a squad that made it all the way to the play-offs last season.

The club has brought in seven players so far, but it seems as the 11p.m. deadline on Friday gets ever closer, talk is turning towards a possible exit for Ross Stewart.

The forward is currently out injured and is expected to return towards the end of September, but that hasn’t stopped clubs from being interested in a move for the player.

What is the latest on Ross Stewart’s future at Sunderland?

Stewart has been at the Stadium of Light since January 2021, and in those two-and-a-half years, he has become a real force for the club.

The Scot has scored 40 goals in 80 appearances for the Wearsiders, and that is despite spending some of his time at the club on the sidelines through injury.

The 27-year-old looked to be out of contract this summer, but it was confirmed at the end of last season by the club that his contract had been extended for another season.

That means Stewart is out of contract next summer, and these final few hours present the most likely opportunity Sunderland have to sell the player for a decent fee.

Southampton’s interest in Ross Stewart

It was reported by Football Insider earlier in the week, that Southampton had re-entered talks for the forward and were expected to make an offer.

It has later been confirmed by Keith Downie, that Southampton had made an offer for the Scotland international, but it was a total of £7.5 million, while Sunderland are looking for £10 million.

He also added that Stewart was open to the idea of the move, as he only has one year remaining on his deal at the Stadium of Light.

What has Tony Mowbray said about Ross Stewart possibly leaving Sunderland?

Despite Southampton’s interest and the fact they have made an offer, Tony Mowbray insists that unless a new striker is brought into the club, Stewart will not be leaving.

Mowbray said in his press conference: “I’d suggest that he can’t be sold unless someone comes in.

“Truthfully, sitting here, I don’t know [what will happen with that one].”

Will Ross Stewart leave Sunderland?

It seems that this could be a transfer that rumbles on right until that 11p.m. deadline.

Sunderland are adamant that they have a price for him, and until that price is met, they won’t consider selling him. While it now seems they want a replacement in before he goes, there are different levels for this deal to happen.

Southampton are likely going to test the waters again before Friday’s deadline, and considering what their last bid was, you can’t expect them to be too far away from the £10 million that Sunderland want.

Given his contract, it makes sense for Sunderland to cash in, but they must find a decent replacement or they could really struggle this season.