Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray has revealed that work has been going on to identify where the Black Cats need to strengthen during the January transfer window, speaking to the Sunderland Echo.

The Wearside outfit were very busy during the previous window, bringing in several talented young players and managing to improve their squad depth, with the club having some excellent options across the pitch.

Some of these youngsters have done better than others, with Jobe Bellingham proving to be a good addition from Birmingham City and Mason Burstow potentially set to be a key figure after arriving on loan from Chelsea, but they all look set for bright futures and will be looking to develop into better players at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Nazariy Rusyn Zorya Lugansk Permanent Jenson Seelt PSV Permanent Jobe Bellingham Birmingham City Permanent Eliezer Mayenda FC Sochaux Permanent Luis Semedo Benfica B Permanent Nectarios Triantis Central Coast Permanent Bradley Dack Blackburn Rovers Permanent Timothee Pembele PSG Permanent Adil Aouchiche FC Lorient Permanent Nathan Bishop Man United Permanent Mason Burstow Chelsea Loan

Despite making all of these additions, there could be work for Mowbray to do to give his side the best chance of finishing inside the top six for the second year in a row.

Amad Diallo has now gone after returning to his parent club Manchester United - and that left a big goalscoring void to be filled. It could be argued that this void hasn't been fully filled just yet.

Player departures may also play a big part in where the Black Cats strengthen if they do decide to enter the market in January.

What did Tony Mowbray say about Sunderland's January transfer plans?

Preparations aren't finished yet for the January window, with Mowbray not making any player recommendations yet, but he did reveal that work is going on to prepare for it.

He told the Sunderland Echo: "I haven't made any recommendations as such but we've done player audits: what do we need, where do we think we are, where are we strong? You can never stand still in football.

"We've talked about the striker position, these lads have a brilliant opportunity. If they're not scoring a goal and they've all played 10, 15 games each and no goals then something is wrong and we need to address it. But that's every position.

"If the centre-halves can't keep a clean sheet, if the goalie keeps throwing the ball in his own net, that's what you do constantly, you have to keep moving forward.

"I know the recruitment department led by Stuart are working extraordinarily hard, they've travelled all over the world in the last few months and I'm sure there are long lists of names I haven't seen yet.

"As we get closer and the budget is decided because that's always part of the equation, I'm sure those names will start to come."

Where do Sunderland need to strengthen in January?

Their goalkeeping department looks reasonably solid at the moment, although they may look to make an addition in this area if Anthony Patterson or Nathan Bishop depart.

A left-back may also be on the agenda depending on Dennis Cirkin and Niall Huggins' ability to stay fit.

They seem to have a decent number of midfield options, so that position may not be a priority and they also have plenty of players who can operate on the wing.

Up top though, their forwards need to start scoring and if they don't, it would be a surprise if the Black Cats don't address this area.

Who is brought in may also depend on who leaves, so the club are likely to have targets in all positions when the January window opens.