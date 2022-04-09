Tony Mowbray makes revelation about recent Blackburn Rovers player absence

Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray has confirmed Tyrhys Dolan did not feature in his side’s 2-2 draw with Coventry last weekend, due to his exploits on international duty.

Dolan has been a regular feature for Rovers throughout the course of the campaign, scoring four goals and providing three assists in 30 Championship game this season.

That form saw the winger earn his first international recognition last month, when he featured twice for England’s Under 20s during the March international break, scoring in a 3-0 win over Germany.

However, the 20-year-old was then an unused substitute for Blackburn’s draw against Coventry last weekend, his side’s first game since his return from his time away with the Three Lions.

Now it seems as though those two things were connected, as Dolan failed to get on the pitch for only the fourth time this season, when he has been named in the matchday squad.

Asked if that was down to his busy international period, Mowbray told the Lancashire Telegraph: “A fair bit.

“When players only train for one day and they’ve been away on international duty for 13 days and train only on the Friday, I didn’t feel I needed to throw him on to the pitch.

“Managers get paid to make decisions like that and I think he was disappointed that he didn’t get any game-time and I felt the two substitutions at half time were what were required.”

Dolan will be hoping to get back on the pitch for Blackburn on Saturday afternoon, when his side host local rivals Blackpool at Ewood Park.

The Verdict

This does seem like it may have been a sensible approach for Mowbray to take with Dolan.

With that having been his first international call-up, the return to club business is not a turnaround that Dolan will have been faimiliar with prior to the past week or so.

As a result, you can understand why the Rovers boss may have been reluctant to play him at Coventry, giving him some extra time to recover after an eventful few days.

Indeed, with Bradley Dack and Ben Brereton helping Rovers go from 1-0 down to 2-1 up after their introductions at half time, Mowbray’s stance did seem to have paid off here, up until Coventry’s stoppage time equaliser.