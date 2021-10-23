Tony Mowbray makes Reading prediction and singles out key individual ahead of Blackburn clash

Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray expects a reaction from Reading at Ewood Park today following a disappointing result in midweek for the Royals.

On Wednesday night, Reading found themselves two goals to the good at half-time against Blackpool, with Scott Dann and Tom Dele-Bashiru both finding the net.

But an inspired turnaround from Blackpool in the second half saw the Tangerines turn the game around, with Owen Dale and a brace from Jerry Yates seeing the three points head back up north.

That was only Reading’s second defeat in their last eight games, but Veljko Paunovic’s side should have made it three wins on the spin.

Speaking to Rovers TV, though, Mowbray says he expects a reaction from Reading as they travel to Ewood Park today.

He said: “Reading are a little bit like us really in that they’ve had some good results but they have also had some disappointing results as well.

“That showed in their last game when they were 2-0 up at home to Blackpool and lost the game 3-2 in the end.

“They’ll be smarting from that result and it will be a tough game.

“They have some individuals who can hurt you. [John] Swift is right up there this season when it comes to goals and assists from midfield.”

The Verdict

This is a tough game to call as I don’t really see a lot between these two sides.

Both have some brilliant attacking players going forward, but they are also both leaky defensively.

I will go with a 2-2 draw.