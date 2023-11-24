Highlights Sunderland midfielder Dan Neil has impressed manager Tony Mowbray, who believes he will play in the Premier League one day.

Neil has established himself as a key player for Sunderland, contributing with goals and assists in the Championship.

Sunderland currently sit in sixth place in the Championship table, but Mowbray hopes Neil's performances can help them climb to the Premier League.

Tony Mowbray believes Sunderland midfielder Dan Neil will “undoubtedly” play in the Premier League one day if he keeps on growing.

Neil has been around the Sunderland first team for a few years now, after initially breaking through under former managers Lee Johnson and then Alex Neil.

The young midfielder played a significant role in the club’s promotion from League One, and since then he has loved playing in the second tier.

The 21-year-old has fully established himself as a key player under Mowbray, as this is not the first time that the Black Cats boss has heaped praise on the midfielder.

Neil has so far played every Championship game apart from one, and in those appearances, he has grabbed three goals and two assists.

Now, ahead of Sunderland returning to league action, Mowbray has made a top-flight claim regarding Neil and how he hopes he can succeed one day in the Premier League with Sunderland.

Tony Mowbray makes Premier League prediction for Sunderland’s Dan Neil

Neil has taken his game to the next level under Mowbray, as the midfielder has featured heavily under the Sunderland boss.

Now, Mowbray believes it is only a matter of time before Neil is playing in the Premier League, and he is hoping it is with Sunderland.

Mowbray told the Chronicle Live: “We're all delighted with the season he has had so far. I can see the progression in him during my tenure at the club.

"He's growing, and if he keeps on growing, he will undoubtedly play at the top level and bring his qualities to a really good team - hopefully this one - in the Premier League."

Where are Sunderland in the Championship table?

Obviously, the Championship has been put on hold for two weeks as the last international break in 2023 has been happening.

But the action returns this weekend, and Sunderland head into their 17th league game of the season sitting in sixth place with 26 points, just four points behind fourth-place Southampton and 13 behind Ipswich Town and Leicester City.

The Black Cats return to action with a trip to face Plymouth Argyle before a home game against Huddersfield Town in midweek and then another away trip, this time to Millwall.

Mowbray will be looking for his side to continue their unbeaten run, as they have won two and drawn one of their last three games.

Can Sunderland’s Dan Neil make it to the Premier League?

Neil has plenty of time on his hands to make it to the Premier League, as the midfielder is only 21 years old.

Since breaking into the first team in the 2020/21 season, Neil has grasped his chance and not only become a member of the team, but an important one at that.

Neil has been vital to the club getting out of League One, and then he was just as important as Sunderland reached the Championship play-offs last season.

When he has been available this season, Mowbray has always called upon the player, and him being captain in the last game against Birmingham City shows how far he has come.

There is no doubt that Neil is on the right path, and if he keeps performing, then Premier League clubs will definitely be taking notice. But there is no rush for the player, and he will hope he can live his top-flight dream in a Sunderland shirt.