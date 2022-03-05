Tony Mowbray makes play-off prediction after Blackburn’s defeat at Fulham

Tony Mowbray has identified the number of games Blackburn need to win in order to secure a playoff place amidst a poor run of form.

Blackburn have 11 games left of the season and were beaten 2-0 by Fulham on Saturday, meaning they’ve now won just once in their last six games.

Rovers fell to defeat thanks to goals from Neeskens Kebano following a Thomas Kaminski mistake, and Harry Wilson, giving the Cottagers a 2-0 lead going into half-time.

Blackburn improved in the second half, with Sam Gallagher having a goal ruled out in the 65th minute but the opening 45 proved costly.

The next three games for Mowbray’s side all come at home, giving them the chance to get their playoff push heading in the right direction once again.

But the latest defeat left Mowbray frustrated, but it hasn’t quashed his desire to push for wins as he told The Lancashire Telegraph: “We can win football matches still and we intend to carry on doing that.

“We have got the next three matches at home and we are anticipating picking up a fair few points. It is not about the games you lose, if we are going to try and get into the play-offs, we have to win another five games.

“Winning those games is doable for us, like I said, we have three of the next four games at home and we intend to pick up a lot of points from those games.”

The defeat to Fulham has meant Blackburn’s healthy cushion has been reduced to three points on 7th place Sheffield United.

The Verdict

It’s entering ‘must-win’ territory for Blackburn. It would be a huge shame if they were to miss out on the chance to finish in the top six after good work in the first half of the season.

However form since the end of January has been poor in a period of time Blackburn needed to kick on. New players were signed and need to gel but the lack of goals is the main worry.

Without a fit Ben Brereton-Diaz, Blackburn lack a dangerous forward in the final third which is leaving them blunt having scored just once in their last six.

It’s imperative that Blackburn use the next three home games to their advantage, otherwise teams below will generate the momentum while Rovers drop off even more.