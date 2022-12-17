Tony Mowbray makes Liam Rosenior claim ahead of Sunderland’s clash with Hull City

Tony Mowbray has praised the impact Liam Rosenior has had with Hull City since becoming the club’s latest manager.

Rosenior arrived at the MKM Stadium at the start of November and has overseen four Championship games in charge at the club.

But Mowbray believes that the former defender has already made some improvements to the team that has impressed him.

The Sunderland boss is preparing to take on the Tigers this weekend, with his side looking to bounce back from their defeat to West Brom on Monday evening.

But the 58-year old is expecting a difficult clash, having highlighted the areas in which he has seen an impact from Rosenior.

He cited the numbers behind Hull’s attack as having improved, as well as praising their togetherness to work hard as a unit.

The former Blackburn Rovers manager believes it will be just a matter of time before Hull’s position in the table makes for better reading.

“I think Liam is a very bright coach, having come up against him when he was working with Wayne [Rooney] at Derby – they are a football team that are going to try and use the ball and give you some problems,” said Mowbray, via Sunderland Echo.

“We have to be ready for it and we have been preparing for them, and hopefully we can give them some problems as well.

“Looking at the data on Liam this week, he has improved a lot of stuff regarding possession of the ball, touches in the final third, shots on target.

“A lot of stuff has improved under Liam and it doesn’t surprise me. I watched the game against Watford away and they got a 0-0.

“It’s tough to go to Watford with the quality of players they have got so you’ve got to say well done for putting such a good performance in.

“They will be looking to build on that and we have to be mindful of them. I feel their position is a bit false because of the focus and the new way of playing that the new manager has brought.”

Sunderland will be looking to close ground on their promotion rivals, having fallen to 12th going into Saturday’s clash.

Victory could move Mowbray’s side up to 7th if results elsewhere go in their favour.

The Verdict

Rosenior has earned some impressive results, picking up five points from a possible 12 so far in his tenure.

The month break during the World Cup has afforded him some much needed time on the training ground with his new side.

So it is in the coming weeks that we should get a much clearer image of what to expect from Rosenior’s team.

Sunderland will be up against it to get a result against a Hull side that may well yet be on the rise under an exciting new coach.