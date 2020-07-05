Tony Mowbray makes Leeds United promotion claim

Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray has stated that Leeds United still have work to do should they be promoted to the Premier League.

The Whites defeated Blackburn at Ewood Park on Saturday, and it meant that Marcelo Bielsa’s side stay at the top of the table with just five Championship fixtures left to play.

Patrick Bamford, Kalvin Phillips and Mateusz Klich netted the goals for Leeds, in what turned out to be a comfortable victory against a faltering Rovers side.

Mowbray has admitted that he likes the Whites as a football club, but insists that should they go on and earn promotion, they need to do more work to improve.

Speaking to Lancashire Live, Mowbray said: “I like Leeds as a football club. I hope they’re more of a Sheffield United than a Norwich or a Villa. Let’s wait and see, but it will be exciting for English football to see them back, but they still have some work to do.”

Leeds return to action on Thursday evening when they take on relegation-threatened Stoke City at Elland Road, in a game they’ll be expected to pick up three points from.

The Verdict

It’s interesting to hear another manager’s view on the side that just beat his own, obviously Leeds are flying in the league and are heading to the Premier League but will they be able to stay in the division if they go up.

It will be a very short summer break between the two seasons, and new signings may well have to be in place as soon as the campaign is over.

Mowbray is suggesting that their team needs improvement if they’re to go up, but if they can’t then they could well struggle in the Premier League.