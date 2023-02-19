Tony Mowbray makes Joe Gelhardt claim as Leeds loanee’s Sunderland wait continues

Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray says the heavy fixture schedule is making it hard to integrate on loan Leeds United striker Joe Gelhardt into his side.

However, the Black Cats boss is confident that one goal will kick-start things for the 20-year-old at The Stadium of Light.

Gelhardt joined Sunderland on loan until the end of the season in the January transfer window, and is now the club’s only recognised striker, with top scorer Ross Stewart out for the season through injury.

Since then though, the former Wigan man has found the going tough, and despite starting all four Championship games since his arrival, is yet to score for his new club.

Now it seems that with little time for training between games, Mowbray believes that limited chance to adapt to his surroundings is hampering the striker, but that one goal could change everything.

Speaking about Gelhardt recent frustrations for the Black Cats after his side’s 1-1 draw with Bristol City on Saturday, the Sunderland boss told The Chronicle: “I see it in training every day, he is a wonderful player – really tight with the ball, really strong hips and strong body, he can roll people. He just has to integrate.

“It’s difficult for him to get any real training because the games have been every three days so you’re recovering, travelling, playing, recovering, travelling, playing. You’re not really doing much organisational shape on your team.

“We’ve basically just brought him in and stuck him up front, it’s not a work in progress because we haven’t got time to do work!

“That’ll be the same today because we’ll be in to recover and we’ll see who’s available and then tomorrow we’ll try to organise a team to play on Tuesday at Rotherham.

“And after that, it will be the same again preparing to go to Coventry. It has been the same for the last three weeks or so.

“It’s been difficult to integrate him because we haven’t been able to do the work we would have probably liked to.

“But he gets into the right areas and he has a wonderful left foot. He just needs to get the first one [goal] and I’m sure they will start flowing for him.”

Can you get 20/20 on this Sunderland quiz?

1 of 20 What year was Sunderland founded? 1879 1889 1899 1909

The Verdict

You can understand the point that Mowbray is making with regards to Gelhardt here.

With the games coming at such short intervals, there is not a great deal of time between them, for the young striker to get to learn his side’s tactics in training.

That will make it harder for him to develop a connection with his Sunderland teammates on the pitch, which will be building the pressure on him as he waits for a goal.

Indeed, you get the feeling that Gelhardt is a striker who thrives of confidence and momentum, so it would not be a surprise to see him go on a run in front of goal, once he gets off the mark.