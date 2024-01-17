Highlights Tony Mowbray has discussed Jay Stansfield's future at the club for the first time since taking over at St Andrews.

The Fulham loanee is attracting interest from Sunderland and Ipswich Town this month.

Mowbray believes Stansfield loves it at Birmingham City, though, suggesting he wants to stay at the club for the rest of the season.

Birmingham City boss Tony Mowbray believes that Jay Stansfield loves it at the club and that he wants to stay at St. Andrews for the remainder of the season.

Stansfield joined the Blues on loan from Fulham in the summer and has been a hit in the Midlands, scoring 8 goals and registering three assists in 27 matches so far.

With Fulham having the option to re-call Stansfield this month, though, the likes of Sunderland and Ipswich Town have been credited with an interest in taking the forward on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

Tony Mowbray: Jay Stansfield loves it at Birmingham City

Naturally, with the above reports in recent weeks, Stansfield's future is a big talking point, and now Birmingham City boss Mowbray has finally discussed the situation openly.

Mowbray was speaking after the Blues defeated Hull City 2-1 in their FA Cup Third Round replay, in which Stansfield scored one goal and assisted the other.

"I have been trying to get hold of [Fulham boss] Marco [Silva] the last couple of days. I get on well with Marco Silva and I’m pretty sure he would have been telling me if there were any issues or problems," Mowbray told the press, via BirminghamLive.

“I think the kid loves it here, ultimately. I’ve had a one-on-one with him and looked him in the eye. There are other interested parties, I think he wants to stay here and score goals. He likes the dressing room, he likes the players. I think he’s here to progress his career.

Jay Stansfield's 2023/24 Championship statistics so far, as per FBRef Statistic (Per 90 unless stated otherwise) Number Non-Penalty Goals 0.35 Non-Penalty xG (npxG) 0.25 Shots 2.68 Expected Assisted Goals (xAG) 0.16 npxG + xAG 0.40 Shot-Creating Actions 2.52 Progressive Carries 2.78 Successful Take-Ons 1.41 Touches (Att Pen) 4.74

“If he wants to play in the Premier League then he needs to be playing in the Championship. And you have to be careful sometimes when the perception of a more successful club come along, nearer the top of the table.

"Maybe you’ve got to be careful you don’t go there and play two games of the last 19, whereas there’s every chance he’s going to play just about all the minutes in this team. I think he’s in a good place here.

“I don’t know. But there is a very tight window for things to happen now if needs be.”

Mowbray: Sunderland tried to sign Stansfield in the summer

Interestingly, when Tony Mowbray was manager of Sunderland earlier this season, he tried to bring the striker to the Stadium of Light before he signed for Birmingham City.

Back in November, Mowbray revealed that the Black Cats chased Stansfield's signature hard, and admitted that he thought Stansfield was going to join Sunderland back in the summer.

"Yeah, I think so," Mowbray told the media, via Sunderland Nation, on whether or not he thought Stansfield was going to join the club in the summer.

“I never got to the point of expecting him to arrive the next day but it’s something we chased pretty hard.

“I did have a conversation with him, I spoke to his manager at Fulham and they were pretty sound and happy that he was coming here. For whatever reason, that didn’t happen.”

It will certainly be interesting to see what the future holds for the Fulham loanee now that Mowbray is at Birmingham City, and other clubs are reportedly circling.