Highlights Tony Mowbray wants to keep his young Sunderland squad together and hopes they can achieve success as a team rather than being individually sold off.

Mowbray believes this is the most exciting young squad he has worked with since his time at Hibernian, highlighting their potential for successful careers.

Sunderland has the potential to fight for promotion this season and should aim to keep their squad together, unless they receive a major offer that they can't refuse.

Tony Mowbray hopes to keep his young Sunderland squad together as the Black Cats aim for Premier League promotion.

The Wearside outfit have one of the youngest squads in the English football pyramid, with a number of talented players under the age of 23 playing key roles in the team.

Four players under-23 have featured in all 15 of their opening league fixtures, including 18-year-old Jobe Bellingham.

Other young players like Dan Neil, Niall Huggins, Pierre Ekwah and Abdoullah Ba have also become important parts of the side.

Sunderland are currently eighth in the table as they chase another top six finish after last year’s sixth place in their first campaign back in the Championship.

What is Tony Mowbray’s major Sunderland concern?

Mowbray has issued a public message to the board to try and keep this young core together as long as they can before deciding to cash in on their inevitable transfer market interest

The 59-year-old has claimed that this is the most exciting young squad he has worked with since being Hibernian manager in the mid-2000’s.

“I think back to the Hibs team of 2004-2006, we had a team that was 17, 18, 19, and the oldest was probably 22, yet you could go to the Old Firm and take points off them and win,” said Mowbray, via Chronicle Live.

"They grew and built together and went on to play for their country or for the Old Firm or moved to England.

“This group? My main hope is that they can stick together and be successful for this club and take this club where it needs to try and get to, rather than be individually sold off and then in five years time people say 'remeber that team Mowbray had, how did he

not get promoted with that team? He must have been struggling'.

"I think they've all got the potential to have really good careers and I hope they can achieve that here, together.

"They need to keep pushing hard because, while this league looked harder at the start of the season than it was last year, we have been competitive and the league is still very, very open.

“It doesn't look like [leaders] Leicester are going to come back to the pack, but whether [second-placed] Ipswich suffer some injuries along the way and come back to the pack, I wouldn't say that's out of the question.”

Weekly wages: Sunderland AFC's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

Next up for Sunderland is a clash with Birmingham City on 11 November.

Can Sunderland fight for promotion this season?

Star forward Jack Clarke has been linked with a move away from Sunderland in January, which Mowbray is effectively hinting at with these comments.

It is out of his hands what the club decides regarding Clarke’s future, but it is clear what Mowbray thinks should happen.

Keeping these players together beyond January seems a sensible decision, as their value is unlikely to decline at all by waiting six months.

Unless Sunderland receive a major offer they simply can’t turn down, something in the range of £25 or even £30 million, they should look to keep this squad together as a promotion battle is very much on the cards.