Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray believes his contract extension was triggered before the play-offs because of where they were going to finish, making this claim to the Northern Echo.

It was recently revealed by Kristjaan Speakman that Mowbray's deal had been automatically extended because of the Black Cats' finish last term, with Chronicle Live believing his contract doesn't expire until 2025.

Previously, his deal was set to run out in the summer of 2024 but it wouldn't have been a surprise to have seen Mowbray's terms extended regardless of the clause because he did exceptionally well during his first season in charge at the Stadium of Light.

How has Tony Mowbray got on at Sunderland?

Taking over from Alex Neil in August following the Scotsman's switch to Stoke City, he needed to stabilise the club following this shock departure and he was able to guide the Black Cats to a finish in the play-offs despite their injury problems and the severe lack of depth they had up top.

Relying on Joe Gelhardt who wasn't the most prolific figure during the second half of the 2022/23 campaign wasn't ideal - but they did enough to seal a place in the promotion mix.

And they managed to take an advantage to Luton Town after the first leg of the play-off semis, something that was remarkable considering their defensive injuries and lack of forward depth.

Amad Diallo and Trai Hume allowed them to claim a 2-1 victory at the Stadium of Light - but they fell to a 2-0 defeat at Kenilworth Road and were prevented from reaching the final.

Despite this, the Black Cats can be proud of this achievement and following an underwhelming start to this campaign, they managed to get themselves back on track with a superb 5-0 win against Sunderland before the international break.

What did Tony Mowbray say about his Sunderland contract?

Speaking about when his contract was extended he told the Northern Echo: "If we finished in a certain position – I think it was either finishing in the top half of the table or the top ten – that my contract got extended."

He then added: "Of course, contracts have to be right because at the other end of a contract, generally when you’re losing your job or you want to move on, then that’s where you really need legal people to make sure that everything’s right.

"But I think, even before the play-offs, the contract extension kicked in towards the end of last season because of where our finishing position was going to be. So, I think my contract actually got extended before the play-off matches last season."

Does Tony Mowbray deserve his contract extension at Sunderland?

100%.

He exceeded expectations and has helped to bring a feel-good factor back to the Stadium of Light.

His appointment was much-needed following the departure of Alex Neil.

Things could have spiralled out of control after he left considering the fact it was so early on in the season - but Mowbray managed to put his stamp on the squad and guide them into the promotion mix.

Even if things get tough, the Black Cats should be looking to give Mowbray a decent amount of time to turn things around. This is only their second season back in the Championship and they have an inexperienced squad.