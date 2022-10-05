Tony Mowbray makes honest Sunderland transfer admission regarding key area

Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray has admitted that he doesn’t believe that the club need to prioritise signing a striker in the January transfer window.

The Black Cats are currently unable to call upon the services of Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms.

Stewart sustained a thigh injury earlier this season and could potentially be out of action until after the World Cup.

Simms, who was signed by Sunderland on loan from Everton in the previous window, is also currently being forced to watch on from the sidelines due to an issue with his foot.

In the absence of this duo, Mowbray decided to utilise Amad Diallo up-front alongside Alex Pritchard in yesterday’s clash with Blackpool.

Sunderland failed to find the back of the net at the Stadium of Light as this fixture ended in a stalemate.

Currently seventh in the Championship standings, the Black Cats will be looking to get back to winning ways on Saturday when they face Swansea City.

Making reference to the striker position, Mowbray has revealed his current stance on strengthening this key area in January.

Speaking to The Northern Echo, Mowbray said: “Do I think we absolutely have to bring in another striker in January?

“I genuinely don’t sit here and think so.

“I think the squad’s alright.

“Let’s not bring another striker in just for the sake of it, then when everybody’s fit, you’ve got three strikers, you’re playing 4-3-3 with one down the middle because you’re two wingers are brilliant and you want to keep them playing, and then you’ve got two strikers moaning in the background, getting annoyed because they’re not playing.

“If you play with one striker, why would you have three that all expect to play?

“It’s highlighted now because we’ve lost two of our strikers and, when we came, we were playing with two strikers up top and they’re both injured now.”

The Verdict

This is an interesting stance by Mowbray as Sunderland could potentially reach new heights under his guidance if he bolsters his attacking options in January.

Although the 58-year-old is seemingly content with the players that he currently has at his disposal, he may change his mind regarding the upcoming transfer window if his side struggle in front of goal in the coming months.

When Stewart and Simms are both fit enough to feature again for the Black Cats, they will both fancy their chances of causing havoc at this level.

Stewart has provided eight direct goal contributions in seven appearances this season whilst Simms has managed to find the back of the net on three occasions in the Championship for Sunderland.