Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray admitted that he took a risk with his substitutions in the dramatic 2-1 win over Birmingham at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

Sunderland keep play-off hopes alive

Despite a poor 2023, which included a run of one win in nine, the Black Cats were clinging on to their play-off hopes at the start of the month, and back-to-back victories means they are still in the mix to win promotion.

The victory against Blues means Sunderland are two points away from the top six, although some sides around them have a game in hand.

Given how tight it is, and with Mowbray’s men still outsiders in this race, the boss knew that a point on Saturday wouldn’t do much to help their prospects. So, he decided to roll the dice when the scores were level in the second half, as Joe Gelhardt came on for midfielder Edouard Michut, to add even more firepower to the team.

In the end, it was a decision that paid off, as a brilliant Amad Diallo effort sealed the win for the Wearside outfit, even if they had to endure a nervy ending as Dennis Cirkin was sent off.

And, speaking to the Sunderland Echo, Mowbray opened up on the ‘gamble’ he took to chase the three points.

“I sat with the staff for 20 seconds, and we had that debate, and we decided to gamble the game really. We felt it was worth gambling even if it meant we lost it, leaving Dan Neil virtually on his own with two tens in front of him. But we did create more chances. It's really dangerous with the youthfulness of our team to think we can start [like that] against good teams with just one midfielder like that.

“We just felt it was worth the gamble at that stage, and we did have the chances after. We could have made it a bit easier, but we dug in at the end and found a way. We won a lot of headers and put our bodies on the line.”

Mowbray right to roll the dice

At this stage of the season, this was the right approach from Mowbray, and he will be delighted that he took the risk, given just how crucial it was that they won the game.

With four left to play, Sunderland are going to need at least ten points to have any chance of reaching the top six, so this fearless approach is the right one for the side to have. Plus, with the players at Mowbray’s disposal, they excel playing attacking football.

Promotion seemed highly unlikely just a few weeks ago, but all connected to Sunderland will be confident that they can give it a real go for the final few weeks.