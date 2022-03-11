Tony Mowbray makes honest Blackburn Rovers transfer claim ahead of Bristol City clash

Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray has admitted that he doesn’t look back on the previous transfer window with regret despite his side’s lack of goals in recent months.

Rovers have only managed to find the back of the net on one occasion since the window closed for Championship sides.

Blackburn did secure the services of Ryan Giles, Ryan Hedges, Deyovaisio Zeefuik and Dilan Markanday in January.

However, Rovers decided not to bolster their options up-front due to the excellent form demonstrated by Ben Brereton Diaz.

The Chile international scored 20 goals in the Championship before suffering an ankle injury during the club’s clash with West Bromwich Albion last month.

Brereton Diaz is not expected to make his return to action this weekend as Blackburn prepare to take on Bristol City in the Championship.

Rovers will be keen to get back to winning ways in the Championship at Ewood Park after being held to a 0-0 draw by Millwall earlier this week.

Ahead of this fixture, Mowbray has delivered an honest verdict on Blackburn’s transfer activity.

Speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph, Mowbray said: “There are loads of attacking options, I don’t sit here and think ‘we should have signed more strikers in the window’.

“We have players unavailable and we have to accept it and we’re trying to find an answer.

1 of 20 Ben Brereton Diaz? Nottingham Forest Middlesbrough Sheffield United Huddersfield

“It’s a work-in-progress for us.”

The Verdict

Mowbray’s comments are understandable as Blackburn didn’t necessarily need to bolster their options in this particular area in January as they already have some talented individuals at their disposal.

Until Brereton Diaz is ready to return to make his return to action, Rovers will need their other attacking players to step up to the mark in his absence.

If the likes of Sam Gallagher, Reda Khadra and Tyrhys Dolan are able to chip in with goals and assists between now and the end of the season, Blackburn could potentially seal a place in the play-offs.

However, a failure to address their woes in-front of goal may result in Rovers slipping down the league standings in the coming weeks.