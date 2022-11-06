Tony Mowbray makes honest admission after Sunderland’s defeat to Cardiff

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has admitted his decision to make four changes from the side that beat Huddersfield in the week was a mistake after the defeat to Cardiff City yesterday.

The Black Cats impressed against the Terriers but with the games coming thick and fast, Mowbray decided to rotate.

Unfortunately for Sunderland, it backfired, with Mark Harris getting the only goal of the game for the visitors, who had missed a penalty through Joe Ralls as well.

And, speaking to Chronicle Live, Mowbray acknowledged his decision didn’t work.

“We made a few changes to try and freshen it up and ultimately I don’t think it helped the team.

“We’re all disappointed because we were trying to get back-to-back wins after a good win [at Huddersfield] – not a great performance, but a good win away from home – and we tried to follow that up. You’d have to say that Cardiff played well today and congratulate them, while we lacked the intensity to be able to stop that.”

Mowbray’s men are back in action when they travel to take on Birmingham City on Friday night.

10 simple facts that every Sunderland fan should know – But do you?

1 of 10 What year were the club founded? 1872 1879 1885 1889

The verdict

It was slightly surprising to see so many changes made after a hard-fought win in the week as momentum can be key but Mowbray obviously had his reasons.

In fairness, it’s good to hear Mowbray hold his hands up and it was a hugely frustrating afternoon for the team who just couldn’t get going.

Now, it’s about bouncing back and it will be interesting to see what XI the boss goes with for what will be a very challenging game at Blues.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.