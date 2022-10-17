Tony Mowbray makes honest admission about his exit from Blackburn Rovers ahead of Sunderland’s trip

Tony Mowbray returns to Blackburn Rovers for the first time tomorrow since his departure in the summer.

Mowbray left Ewood Park last season as his contract expired with it becoming quickly clear after the January transfer window that he wouldn’t be offered a new deal to stay with the club.

The 58-year-old manager has since joined Sunderland, taking the reigns after Alex Neil departed for Stoke City.

As he prepares to return to his former club, Mowbray has revealed what happened behind the scenes at the end of last season as he told The Northern Echo: “They wanted me to go to India to speak to the owners about a new contract, but I didn’t really understand that. Why would I go?

“I don’t really talk about my contract, it’s not my job to go and talk to people about money. Anyway, it felt as though there was something bigger, and the contract was allowed to run out. That’s fine. I was happy to make the call I did, to go and spend some time through the summer with my family.”

However, the manager also admitted that had it not been left late, there is a good chance he could be at Blackburn still now as he said: “It was an easy call, although if something had been done earlier, and they’d talked about a contract after the turn of the year when the transfer window had shut in January, then it might have been different and I might have still been there, but it wasn’t to be.

“I don’t know what their thinking was. Right at the death when it became an issue and I said in a press conference that they hadn’t even discussed contracts they then came and said well at the end of the season, you can go to India and talk about a contract with the owners. That was almost comical to me, but there you go. Maybe that’s the way of things in modern day football? I’m not sure.”

The Verdict:

Mowbray looks back on his time with Blackburn with fairly good memories but it was a bit of a strange one how it ended between the boss and the club with the contract situation.

It certainly looked clear that the two parties were not on the same page when it came to contracts and extending his stay at Ewood Park.

As it stands, Blackburn are pleased with Tomasson at the club and things are going well for Mowbray at Sunderland so it’s not as though either party is pining over the other and the way it ended.

Whatever happened between the manager and the owners, Mowbray was a good manager at Blackburn and helped the team so he will no doubt be hoping to get a good reception on Saturday.