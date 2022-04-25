Tony Mowbray makes frank Blackburn Rovers admission ahead of Preston North End clash

Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray has admitted his side have fallen short over the last few months in their chase for promotion.

Rovers were looking like they could challenge for automatic promotion at the turn of the year, but things have gone rapidly downhill since then, with Mowbray’s side winning just four league matches in 2022.

That form has seen Rovers fall out of the top six, currently ninth and six points behind Sheffield United and the play-offs.

They crucially have a game in-hand though on the Blades, which takes place this evening as Rovers make the short trip down the M65 to face Lancashire rivals Preston North End.

The gap will be closed to three points should Blackburn pick up three points but the man in the dugout has pulled no punches on how he thinks his players have performed recently.

“I think we need to win all three games to have an opportunity, who knows?” Mowbray said ahead of their clash with the Lilywhites tonight, via Lancashire Telegraph.

“We need to focus on the next game as it comes along, I think ultimately over the last few months we’ve fallen short.

“Is it going to change the last few games? Let’s hope so.

“We’ve proven in the past we can win matches back-to-back and be strong but at this moment the form and momentum isn’t showing that.

“But with still a chance with three games left we have to go and believe we can win these games.”

Rovers run in consists of tonight’s away trip to North End, before hosting AFC Bournemouth at Ewood Park next Saturday.

The following weekend, on the final day of the season, Rovers travel to take on Birmingham City – a match which could end up being either very significant or if wins aren’t picked up this week then it will be a match that means nothing.

The Verdict

It has been a torrid 2022 for Blackburn Rovers.

If you’d have said they’d be ninth at this stage of the season, given how well they went in the first half of the campaign, not many would have believed it.

Mowbray is correct that they may need three wins to get into the top six – but even then that may not be enough.

Given that they haven’t won in their last five, it’s a big ask to put together three wins out of nowhere and for that reason, it may be that Blackburn ultimately fall short of the play-off places this campaign.