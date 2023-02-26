Tony Mowbray makes frank admission on Sunderland’s January transfer window

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has reiterated his disappointment with the Black Cats’ incoming business during the summer transfer window, speaking to the Sunderland Echo following his side’s 2-1 loss against Coventry City.

The Wearside outfit made two signings this winter in their quest to finish in or around the play-offs, with Pierre Ekwah arriving permanently from West Ham United to add to their midfield, helping to compensate for the loan departure of Jay Matete.

They also fought off several teams to bring in Leeds United striker Joe Gelhardt on loan, with his arrival helping to replace Ellis Simms who was recalled by relegation-threatened Everton last month.

Although Corry Evans is a long-term absentee at the Stadium of Light, the presence of others including Edouard Michut have helped to fill the void created by the Black Cats’ skipper.

There isn’t as much depth up front, however, with Ross Stewart currently out of action. This increased the pressure on Gelhardt to produce, with his progress between now and the end of the season potentially determining whether the Wearside club will climb into the play-offs.

Revealing in his post-match press conference that he feels the club are a couple of strikers away from being a really good team, Mowbray didn’t hide his disappointment regarding last month’s transfer business.

He said: “There’s plenty of positives.. I don’t sit here thinking, ‘where are we going with this team? We’re struggling’.

“We’ve got an identity but the transfer window wasn’t the one we wanted in the end, with the injury to Ross Stewart so late skewering that.”

The Verdict:

Even without Stewart’s injury, you feel they needed to add at least one more orthodox forward option to their squad, even though Jewison Bennette and Amad Diallo could potentially do a job up top.

However, it’s easy to sympathise with the Black Cats’ board because they have spent money on several players this season and haven’t exactly generated a huge amount on player sales.

They could have brought in another loanee but with Mowbray unable to guarantee them a huge amount of game time, it may have been hard to use the loan market to try and address this area.

In terms of the free agent market, their options would have been limited as well and the board wouldn’t have wanted to fork out money on a player just for the sake of getting another body in.

Chris Martin could have been an option before he was snapped up by Queens Park Rangers – but he wasn’t one of the first names on the teamsheet at Bristol City and is probably limited in what he could have contributed to their cause.