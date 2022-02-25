Tony Mowbray makes emphatic Blackburn Rovers statement ahead of QPR clash

It’s a huge game for Blackburn Rovers this weekend, as they face off against QPR with both teams desperate to clinch a Premier League promotion come the end of the campaign.

It could be one of the trickiest tests for Tony Mowbray’s side yet and one of the defining games of the season but the Rovers boss has insisted to the club’s official website that if his team are at their best, then they can ‘beat anybody at home.’

The side have stormed up the league table and even found themselves in the top two at one point. Some bad results though have seen them slip out of those automatic spots and into the play-off berths.

In fact, they have now fallen down to fifth – and a loss at the weekend could even see them fall out of the top six entirely.

A win then – or at least some points on the board – is of the utmost importance to Blackburn in this fixture if they want to keep their promotion hopes alive. It will be harder without the availability of Ben Brereton-Diaz, but Tony Mowbray still feels that his team have a chance against QPR.

Speaking ahead of the key Championship clash then, Mowbray said: “We have to be at our energetic best.

“If we are then we can beat anybody at home. For us to think that we can go above QPR should we win and potentially back up to third position, it should be a real boost for everybody.

“We’ll go into the contest with great confidence and belief that we can get the right result.”

The Verdict

Hats off to Tony Mowbray and his Blackburn team who have done exceptionally well so far this campaign but they cannot afford to let it slip now.

Over the last few weeks they have stuttered and in a battle for a promotion spot, when so many other teams are on your heels, you cannot afford to falter. Blackburn have and they are paying the price for it already, dropping down to fifth.

Their supporters will no doubt be nervous heading into this game against QPR but it doesn’t look like the fixture is fazing Mowbray or that the nerves are hitting him. He certainly appears confident that his team can do the business and they have already proven that they can this season.

Rovers will need that belief to get the three points this weekend – and if they can do it, it will be a huge victory for their promotion hopes.