Highlights Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray is hoping to see Patrick Roberts sign fresh terms.

Roberts' current contract at the Stadium of Light expires next summer, making it crucial for the club to secure him to a new deal.

It would be financially wise for the Black Cats to tie down Roberts, who has the potential to generate a decent sum if sold in the future.

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has expressed his desire to see Patrick Roberts sign a contract extension, speaking to the Sunderland Echo.

The winger has been a key player for Mowbray during his time at the Stadium of Light, with the likes of him and Jack Clarke proving to be major attacking threats in the absence of depth in the forward department for much of last term.

Ross Stewart was out injured for much of the campaign and with Ellis Simms returning to Everton during the January transfer window, it was up to Roberts and others to provide the firepower needed to fire the Black Cats into the play-offs.

It could be argued that Roberts has gone under the radar because of previous loanee Amad Diallo's contributions and Jack Clarke's excellent record, with the latter already scoring nine goals in 14 league appearances this term.

That's an impressive record - but Roberts is a big part of Mowbray's plans too - with the 59-year-old praising the ex-Celtic man heavily on a number of occasions whilst he's been in the hotseat at the Stadium of Light.

What did Tony Mowbray say about Patrick Roberts?

During his pre-match press conference ahead of their game at Swansea City, Mowbray spoke extensively about the winger and how he is keen to see the player push himself to the limit to become even better.

Whilst he admits that the first-teamer doesn't push himself too hard to become better, the Black Cats' boss is keen to see the 26-year-old stay put and sign a new deal.

Weekly wages: Sunderland AFC's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

He said: "I think he is a really important player for us.

"I hope we can get his contractual situation sorted out and I just need to keep cajoling him into enjoying his football and to work hard for the team, because sometimes the talented players aren't necessarily the ones who are getting back and slide-tackling to help the team."

When does Patrick Roberts' Sunderland contract expire?

Roberts' deal at the Stadium of Light is due to expire next summer and with this in mind, the Black Cats will surely want to get him tied down as quickly as possible.

When he signed a two-year extension last year, it didn't seem as though the club inserted an option to extend that by a further year.

Following previous interest from Southampton, the Black Cats will be particularly keen to see him sign a deal.

Should Sunderland be looking to tie Patrick Roberts down to a new deal?

Considering he has attracted interest from elsewhere, the Black Cats won't want to lose him for free so financially, getting him tied down to a deal makes sense.

He's only 26 at this stage too, so there's a real chance that the Wearside club could generate a decent amount of money from his potential future sale.

But his age means he's also one of the more experienced players in the dressing room, with the Black Cats' summer business emphasising this.

Sunderland - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Nazariy Rusyn Zorya Lugansk Permanent Jenson Seelt PSV Permanent Jobe Bellingham Birmingham City Permanent Eliezer Mayenda FC Sochaux Permanent Luis Semedo Benfica B Permanent Nectarios Triantis Central Coast Permanent Bradley Dack Blackburn Rovers Permanent Timothee Pembele PSG Permanent Adil Aouchiche FC Lorient Permanent Nathan Bishop Man United Permanent Mason Burstow Chelsea Loan

He could be a great figure to have in the dressing room for the next couple of years and even if he doesn't start every game, he's a player worth having.

Able to change a game by himself, the Wearside outfit shouldn't be heading for a voluntary divorce with him anytime soon.