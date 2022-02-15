Tony Mowbray makes confident Blackburn Rovers prediction ahead of promotion push

Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray believes his side have enough attacking firepower to be a success between now and the end of the season if they can keep clean sheets at the other end, speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph.

His comments come after his side’s 0-0 draw away at West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns, with the high-flyers now failing to score in their previous three Championship matches and with that, winning just one point from a possible nine during that mini-run as they came up against Luton Town, Swansea City and the Baggies.

They had top scorer Ben Brereton-Diaz miss the clash against Luton due to the fact he was on international duty – and was only able to play a part from the bench in the following game at the Swansea.com Stadium after only landing back in the UK a couple of days prior to that tie.

In bad news for the Lancashire outfit, he was forced off with an injury late on yesterday, though that can’t be utilised as an excuse for their inability to capitalise in front of goal.

They were particularly wasteful at Swansea with Darragh Lenihan and John Buckley both having golden opportunities to steal a point from that tie – but they are in danger of slipping down from third position now with the likes of Queens Park Rangers and Middlesbrough having games in hand over them.

Despite this and their current inability to be score, Rovers boss Mowbray made a more optimistic prediction after ending their pointless run in the Midlands yesterday evening.

He said: “We are disappointed that we didn’t find a goal, with the talent we’ve got at the top end of the pitch we should be scoring goals.

“We have enough ability and talent to score goals and I’m sure we will as the season unfolds and comes down to the business end and we have to win, I’m sure we’ll have enough ammunition to score goals as long as we can keep clean sheets.”

The Verdict:

It certainly looks set to be a tight race and after previously looking favourites to secure their top-six spot, their recent results will be a real source of disappointment for them.

But at the same time, it may also provide them with real motivation as they look to prove they aren’t just a one-man team with Brereton-Diaz at the helm, because this would be an unfair representation of their achievements so far this season.

They weren’t previously expected to be near the play-offs though after losing the likes of Harvey Elliott and Adam Armstrong in the summer, so they may not be under as much pressure as the likes of Sheffield United and West Brom are to secure their place in the promotion mix.

This could potentially play to their advantage – but after doing so well up until recently – perhaps there is a little bit of pressure there and it will be interesting to see how such a young squad deals with that.

They could easily fold – but after performing so well earlier in the season – they will be extremely disappointed if new signing Ryan Hedges and others aren’t able to contribute to their cause as they look to end their goalless run.