Tony Mowbray makes claim over recent Blackburn Rovers blow

Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has told the Lancashire Telegraph that Daniel Ayala’s injury that he sustained against Peterborough United isn’t a reoccurrence of his old setback.

The Spanish centre back limped off inside the opening half an hour during Blackburn’s rout of the Posh at Ewood Park, raising concerns that the defender could be out for yet another lengthy period.

It came after Ayala had only just recently returned from a calf strain that had kept him out of action for a month.

However Mowbray was quick to calm any fears that this latest blow could be a reoccurrence of that particular injury as he stated the following after the game last night:

“It wasn’t a muscle strain which is a positive, it was an ankle turn.

“We’ll see, he might even be able to strap it up and send him back out there.

“If it was a calf strain it might be four to six weeks but it’s just a twisted ankle.”

This is positive news for Ayala who has seen much of his Blackburn career to date blighted by injury after arriving on a free transfer following his departure from Middlesbrough in the summer of 2020.

The defender has played 26 games for Rovers so far.

The Verdict

This is still a slight blow for Blackburn on the defensive front, with the Lancashire side having to call upon the services of Bradley Johnson as a makeshift centre back following Ayala’s injury due to the fact that they didn’t have a natural back up option on the bench.

Despite all his experience at Championship level, there are bound to be concerns over how many games the Spaniard has missed so far since his move to Ewood Park.

As a result of this, Mowbray may well be keen to dip into the January transfer market in order to bring in defensive reinforcements as Rovers won’t want to be in a situation again where they don’t have sufficient back up on the bench.

Their ongoing injury problems could go on to be very problematic if things don’t change for the better.