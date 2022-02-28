Tony Mowbray makes claim over Blackburn Rovers ace

Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has told the Lancashire Telegraph that Reda Khadra has to start taking his chances if he is to succeed in the Premier League with Brighton & Hove Albion.

The forward scored for Rovers at the weekend as they beat fellow Sky Bet Championship play-off hopefuls Queens Park Rangers in what was a crucial victory for Mowbray’s men.

Khadra put in another bright performance that has been representative of his form since moving on loan to Ewood Park in August and will no doubt be looking to build upon the fact that he ended the team’s nine hour goal drought.

Now Mowbray has spoken out on the youngster after his goal as he offered the following assessment of his performance recently:

“Can we sit here and criticise him for missing chances? Maybe, because if he wants to play in the Premier League for Brighton he has to take those chances.”

Khadra now has five goals and four assists to his name across all competitions this season and is going from strength to strength as a young player.

He is under contract with Brighton until the summer of 2023.

The Verdict

The 20-year-old still has plenty to improve on as he moves forward in his career but at the same time he is improving every game because of the fact that he is playing regularly in men’s football.

Khadra also has the advantage of playing under a manager who puts a lot of faith in young players and as a result has a shining reputation for improving them.

He has been used in several different roles since moving to Ewood Park and it has certainly challenged him to think outside the box when it comes to his attacking play.

There is no doubt that he will be looking to add to his goals tally before the campaign is out.