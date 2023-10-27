Highlights Sunderland are currently 10th in the league.

Despite recent defeats, Tony Mowbray remains confident that Sunderland will be in promotion contention.

He also made a point about where the Clarets were at this stage last season.

Tony Mowbray has pointed out that his Sunderland side are just three points behind where Burnley were at this stage last season, making this point to the Sunderland Echo.

The Clarets went on to secure the Championship title following an average start, with Vincent Kompany needing time at the start of last term to get his squad into shape.

There had been a lot of movement at Turf Moor, with the likes of Nick Pope, Nathan Collins, Dwight McNeil and Max Cornet all moving on, leaving the Lancashire side in need of several additions.

Many of these signings came from abroad, which gave Kompany an extra challenge in ensuring his signings settled in well.

Thankfully for the ex-Manchester City captain, the likes of Manuel Benson and Anass Zaroury were able to shine, and the Clarets secured the league title with a mammoth 101 points, just five points shy of Reading's 106-point record.

They did manage to retain some top-quality players including Josh Brownhill, so their promotion came as no surprise, but their points total was impressive and they will now be looking to keep themselves afloat in the Premier League.

How are Sunderland getting on this season?

The Black Cats didn't have the smoothest start to last season either in terms of what happened off the field, with Alex Neil deciding to make the move to Stoke City just weeks into the new campaign.

Thankfully for the Wearside outfit, they were able to build on the 2021/22 campaign and take themselves to another level under Neil's successor and current boss Tony Mowbray.

Finishing in the play-offs, they suffered an agonising 3-2 defeat against Luton Town in the play-offs semis, but will be confident of pushing for promotion again after retaining Jack Clarke and strengthening their squad with plenty of additions during the summer window.

Sunderland - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Nazariy Rusyn Zorya Lugansk Permanent Jenson Seelt PSV Permanent Jobe Bellingham Birmingham City Permanent Eliezer Mayenda FC Sochaux Permanent Luis Semedo Benfica B Permanent Nectarios Triantis Central Coast Permanent Bradley Dack Blackburn Rovers Permanent Timothee Pembele PSG Permanent Adil Aouchiche FC Lorient Permanent Nathan Bishop Man United Permanent Mason Burstow Chelsea Loan

This term, they have done reasonably well and are currently 10th in the table, but will be disappointed with their current position because they were previously in the play-offs.

The Black Cats were pushed into 10th after consecutive defeats against Middlesbrough, Stoke and Leicester City.

What did Tony Mowbray say about Burnley in relation to Sunderland?

These three defeats will be extremely frustrating for the Black Cats' supporters - but Mowbray is relaxed and used the Clarets to put things into perspective.

He said: "We've got three points less than Burnley had at this stage last season, so we shouldn't be too unhappy.

Weekly wages: Sunderland AFC's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

"We're three points off third in the league. There's been plenty of good this season, and of course some things to work on, but that's football.

"I've got every faith that come May we'll be in the mix. We might not be very close to Leicester City, but we'll be in the mix for where we need to be."

Should Sunderland's supporters be patient?

The vast majority of fans will surely still be behind Mowbray considering how well the Black Cats have performed this term.

Considering they brought in quite a few players in the summer and have lost some quality attackers including Amad Diallo and Ross Stewart, it's going to take time for the Wearside club to get themselves into shape.

But they have done well at times this term and have faced three difficult assignments in recent times.

It was always going to be difficult against Boro when Dan Neil was sent off - and Stoke were desperate for points - so it's difficult to be too critical of these losses.

And Leicester will probably win the league, so not many Sunderland fans can have too many complaints. They need to retain their faith in Mowbray - and probably will if results improve.