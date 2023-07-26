Highlights Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray downplays the possibility of Jack Clarke leaving despite interest from Burnley. No club has met their valuation.

Clarke's impressive performances have caught the attention of Premier League clubs, with Burnley making multiple bids for the winger.

Mowbray states that Clarke is confident and at the top of his game, and expresses hope that he can continue to contribute goals and assists for Sunderland this season.

Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray has played down the prospect of Jack Clarke leaving, despite interest from Burnley.

Clarke’s future at Sunderland remains up in the air, as speculation continues to grow with more than a month left of the transfer window.

The 22-year-old enjoyed a fantastic season last time out, as he netted 11 goals and grabbed 14 assists in 50 appearances in all competitions.

The winger took his game to the next level after playing a key role in the Black Cats promotion from League One the season before.

His form in the last 18 months has now caught the attention of interested parties, with clubs from the Premier League circling with interest.

What is the latest on Jack Clarke’s future?

Both Burnley and Brentford have been credited with an interest in Clarke, but it seems the Clarets are the ones who are ramping up the pressure.

The Lancashire outfit had made three bids already before making a fourth one earlier this week, which was in the region of £10 million, according to TEAMtalk.

The report states that the bid was rejected by Sunderland, with Burnley boss Vincent Kompany’s making the Sunderland attacker one of their top targets in this transfer window.

It is believed that Clarke is keen on a move away as he looks to play at the highest level possible and establish himself in the Premier League.

However, according to Alan Nixon, Sunderland have rejected this offer and are holding out for a fee in the region of £15 million.

A fee that is said to be leaving not only Burnley frustrated, but Clarke himself, with Sunderland reportedly telling the player they would sell him for around £10 million.

Clarke has three years left on his contract at the Stadium of Light, and it seems the club is looking to get as much as they can for the 22-year-old if he is to leave this summer.

Despite strong interest from Burnley and elsewhere, Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray has played down the chances of Clarke leaving this summer, stating that at this stage no club has come near their valuation.

Mowbray admits the situation could change, as every player has a price, but he is relaxed in Clarke's case.

Mowbray said, via the Sunderland Echo: “If I'm sitting here being honest, I don't think it's been anywhere near a level [where we might have to do a deal].

"Every player has their price and so it would be silly for me to sit here and say any player is not for sale, because everyone is at the right price.

"But I'd have to say that it feels to me as if Burnley have been moving away and are looking at other options, choices. As far as I can see they were testing the water and as far as I'm concerned, the right decision has been made. You can see right through pre-season that Jack Clarke is ultra confident at the moment, right at the top of his game. Hopefully he has more goals and assists in his boots for Sunderland this season."