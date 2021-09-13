Tony Mowbray makes bold Lewis Travis claim ahead of Blackburn Rovers v Hull City

Tony Mowbray was full of praise for Lewis Travis this afternoon ahead of his side’s hosting of Hull City.

Blackburn Rovers will be a little sore after conceding a 97th minute equaliser after leading Luton Town by two goals for a large period on Saturday, but Mowbray was keen to throw some attention on the positives and one man in particular ahead of their midweek action.

He said: “If he (Travis) continues then one day he will play in the Premier League, managers love players with his attitude.”

It was a frustratingly slow 2020/21 season for Travis who only managed just 19 appearances due to injury but the 23-year-old is making up for lost time and has played every minute in the Championship so far.

Mowbray has been around the managerial block particularly in the Football League but also in the top-flight so this is extremely high praise for Travis whose energy and determination in the middle of the park can never be underestimated.

Hull City have not scored in any of their last five games and therefore Rovers will be desperate to get back to winning ways on Tuesday, especially after the Luton comeback, a result that could see them break back into the top six.

The Verdict

Travis showed bags of promise in the 2019/20 season and so it is a credit to him and the Blackburn medical team that he has hit the ground running this term.

In attempting to judge whether he will go on to play in the Premier League in the future it feels a little soon to say but it would not be a surprise to see interest from a club with more realistic promotion ambitions than Rovers at the moment, attempt a swoop in the next couple of transfer windows.

The 23-year-old will be hoping to compete for the top six with Blackburn but having seen Adam Armstrong join Southampton this summer it would be hard to begrudge him a move away from Ewood Park if the situation arose.