Tony Mowbray makes bold Blackburn Rovers claim following Derby County victory

Blackburn Rovers boosted their chances of securing a Championship play-off spot in what remains of this season with a 3-1 victory over Derby County on Tuesday evening.

Tony Mowbray’s side had scored just one goal in their last nine games before Tuesday evening’s win, with the Lancashire club finding themselves 1-0 down at half time.

However, a second half full of spirit and ability saw Rovers eliminate their recent goalscoring troubles by scoring three deserved goals to flip the game on its head.

Speaking to the Lancashire Post after the game about his Blackburn side, Mowbray said: “The team have been amazing in my opinion. You don’t see how young and immature they are, they are boys really and they are fighting for everything.

“They deserve huge credit and yet you can see they struggle a bit. That’s why I’ve said to them, ‘forget the tactics at times’.

“You have to play with emotion, don’t worry what’s behind you. Push in, win tackles, fight and get on the front foot.

“They can beat anybody in this league. We’ve got eight games left, we’ll just go and try to win every one of them.

“I know we won’t win all of them but we will give it our best shot, and they have to turn up every game.

“Hopefully we’ll win enough to get enough points to at least finish in the top six and then we’ll get a little break, we will refresh them.

“We can beat anybody at home, let’s see how it goes over two legs. And if we get to a Wembley final, you’ve got to embrace the pressure and see if you can get the job done.”

The verdict

Tuesday night’s victory was the perfect response to their recent goalscoring troubles, and whilst they have not been picking up the points, the performances have actually been quite good.

Mowbray will be hoping that this emerges as a pivotal point in the season, from a results perspective, with eight Cup finals left to play in order to secure a top-six spot.

The international break will give all the clubs currently chasing a play-off spot an opportunity to recharge the batteries, with Rovers also needing to start April with a bang.

The chasing pack are looking to capitalise on any little slip-ups from the current play-off place occupiers, with Mowbray hoping to give them very little to feed off.