Tony Mowbray makes Blackburn Rovers transfer admission which may concern fans

Tony Mowbray has revealed that there are no funds to make any permanent additions to his Blackburn Rovers squad in the January transfer window.

After 20 league games, Rovers sit in 11th spot, but their recent form has been quite patchy with just one win in their last five outings.

The goals of Adam Armstrong have been critical to their success, with the former Newcastle man netting 15 goals in 19 games, and he has a talented supporting cast around him.

Harvey Elliott, Lewis Holtby, Ben Brereton and flying full-back Ryan Nyambe have all played key parts in Mowbray’s team, and with the impending return of Bradley Dack, Rovers look set for a big second half to the season.

Over the summer, the Lancashire outfit kept their squad together and added loan deals such as Elliott and Barry Douglas, but also spent transfer fees on goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski, Middlesbrough stopper Aynsley Pears and the free transfer addition of Daniel Ayala.

Fans will be desperate to see the team being bolstered in January to try and push them closer to the play offs, but there is unlikely to be any full-time signings next month.

Aa loan move for a defender may be a possibility though as they’re suffering from a bit of an injury crisis at the back right now.

“As we stand there’s no money left for January,” Mowbray told the Lancashire Telegraph.

“We get a budget and we spend the budget if we feel it’s appropriate but if we don’t feel we can find the right players we don’t spend it.

“I try and not waste money for the owners, but in the summer window we spent the budget.

“We’ve got Scotty Wharton out for potentially 10 months, Derrick Williams out for two or three months and we’re pretty short in that department.

“It’s an area (centre back) if our aspirations are what they are then we need to look at that and I need to go to the owners and ask the question and see if we can find a loan, or some finance to add to the squad.”

The Verdict

Finances will be tough at many Championship clubs due to the pandemic, and Blackburn are no different from anyone else.

The Venkys have been putting lots of money in to cover losses, and that means despite Mowbray not spending much in the summer, he still doesn’t have anything to play with in January.

There will still be some talented Premier League players available for loan, potentially including former target Cedric Kipre from West Brom, but the only way permanent additions could be made is probably the sale of Armstrong.

Premier League clubs will no doubt be sniffing about the 15-goal man as some teams will be looking for a quick fix, but Rovers do not want to sell, and because of that their upcoming transfer business will be restricted to temporary additions.