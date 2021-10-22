Tony Mowbray makes Blackburn Rovers selection admission

Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has told the Lancashire Telegraph that he is set to continue to rotate his squad over what is going to be a busy run of games for the club.

The likes of Joe Rothwell and John Buckley have found themselves coming in and out of the side in recent weeks, whilst Lewis Travis limped off in midweek after being ever present this term.

Full back Harry Pickering is also carrying an injury, which means that Mowbray could once again ring the changes against Reading on Saturday as he looks to keep his team fresh.

Speaking recently about how he will look to go about doing just that, the Blackburn boss admitted the following:

“We have a really important game on Saturday against Reading and I think what is a small squad needs to be rotated because they can’t keep playing every three days and expect them to perform at the level we need.”

Injuries and unavailability amongst the squad has caused Mowbray to rotate his team lately and it appears that the trend is set to continue.

Meanwhile Rovers head into their game against Reading at Ewood Park in the knowledge that a win could see them close in on the play-off spots.

The Verdict

The whole point of having a squad in the first place is that you make use of it, and that is something that Mowbray is going to have to do.

Injuries occur all the time in football and it is for that reason that players on the fringes must be ready to step up when other individuals are absent.

Despite a slightly chaotic summer transfer window, Blackburn appear to have recruited well and have started the campaign in the sort of fashion that many would have predicted.

If they can pick up a run of positive results over the course of this busy period, they could be right in the mix for a top six place when December rolls around.