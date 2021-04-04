Tony Mowbray makes Blackburn Rovers relegation claim in wake of recent poor form

Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray says he is confident the club will pick up enough points between now and the end of the season, to avoid being dragged into the Championship relegation battle.

Saturday’s 1-0 defeat away at Wycombe means that Blackburn are now 15th in the Championship table, 11 points clear of the relegation zone, although they have played four games more than 22nd placed Rotherham.

Rovers have seven games still to play this season, and after back to back clashes with play-off hopefuls Bournemouth and Cardiff in their next two outings, they end the campaign with games against five of the sides currently below them in the table: Derby; Sheffield Wednesday; Huddersfield; Rotherham and Birmingham.

Now it seems as though Mowbray believes that his side are capable of picking up enough points to ensure there is no nervy end to the season at Ewood Park.

Speaking about the possibility of Blackburn being dragged into a relegation battle, the Rovers boss was quoted by The Lancashire Telegraph as saying: “Any team, you have to win football matches, we know that. In my mind, we’ve got seven games to go, we’ll win enough football matches not to get concerned. Of course, the sooner you do that the better.”

The Verdict

On paper, you do feel that Blackburn ought to have enough to keep themselves out of trouble.

However, the fact they are currently on this run has to be something of a cause for concern, since these sort of slumps can be rather difficult to get out of.

Indeed, if they perform as they did against Wycombe, then coming up against a number of sides who still have things to play for could make life difficult for Rovers, particularly given those final five games look set to be against who will be aiming to drag Blackburn into the relegation battle, and themselves out of it.

Even so, Blackburn have shown on plenty of occasions earlier in the season that they have more than enough quality to pick up the required points in their remaining games to stay out of trouble if they hit top form, and the fact that they are still in this position despite that, just goes to emphasise how disappointing this season has been for the club.