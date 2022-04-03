Tony Mowbray makes Blackburn Rovers play-off claim after late Coventry City setback

Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray is confident his side will win the games needed to secure their place in the top six at the end of the season, speaking to Lancs Live after their draw against Coventry City.

The Lancashire outfit looked to have won the game when Scott Wharton’s header in the 82nd minute put the visitors 2-1 up at the CBS Arena, a vital victory considering their recent form and loss against relegation battlers Reading before the international break.

However, Viktor Gyokeres’ strike in the ninth minute of stoppage time stole a point for the hosts in yet another late home strike for the Sky Blues, keeping them in the promotion mix and dealing Mowbray’s men a fresh setback.

Blackburn remain in sixth place – but have played three more games than Nottingham Forest who currently sit just one point behind them in seventh with Steve Cooper’s men establishing themselves as genuine promotion contenders over the course of the season.

Eight-placed outfit Sheffield United will also go above the Lancashire club if they win their game in hand, transforming Rovers from top-six favourites to outsiders if the duo make the most of their extra matches.

However, they still have some reasonably favourable fixtures coming up and Mowbray is confident they can remain within the promotion mix when the campaign comes to an end.

He said: “We just have to win three or four games [to get into the play-offs], and I’m pretty sure we will.

“If we can keep the strikers available and fit we can score goals and we know we can defend well.”

The Verdict:

They can still recover – but they are under an enormous amount of pressure to win a top-six place now after spending the majority of the campaign competing at the top end of the table.

It could be argued that the likes of Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest are under more pressure, the former because they were only relegated last season and the latter because of their investment, but Rovers would be bitterly disappointed to slip out now.

Unfortunately, they have endured a nightmare period and they can’t seem to maximise their points return at this stage, something that could prove to be costly at the end of the season if the likes of the Blades and Forest don’t put a foot wrong between now and the end of the season.

This is unlikely so there will be opportunities for Mowbray’s young side to make the most of that and keep up the pressure on other promotion rivals too. But they can’t afford to keep dropping points in their current situation.

You can empathise with them to an extent because it would be hard for any defence to remain solid throughout ten minutes of stoppage time, especially in their current situation because three points would have been so valuable. But it wasn’t meant to be and they have to respond now.