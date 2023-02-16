Tony Mowbray makes Amad Diallo admission ahead of Sunderland vs Bristol City

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray believes starting on the bench in the week will have helped Amad Diallo as he hinted the attacker will be in the XI from the off against Bristol City this weekend.

The Manchester United loanee has been outstanding since he joined the Black Cats so it was a surprise that he didn’t start in the 3-0 success at QPR in the week, even if he did come on and make an impact which included registering an assist.

And, speaking to the Sunderland Echo, Mowbray opened up on that decision, as he explained how he hopes the 20-year-old will have benefited from the rest.

“It was important [to give him a rest], he’s not a robot. I felt he needed to re-energise, mentally as well as physically. He’s a very robust footballer and up until the last week or so, he’d played just about every minute for us for months.

“I’m hopeful that spell will be of benefit to him moving forward. Psychologically as much as anything, to push that reset button and show everyone how talented he is.”

The verdict

It was a brave decision to rest Diallo in the week because he has been brilliant but it worked perfectly as those who did start stepped up and then he came on to make his mark once again.

We know how demanding the Championship is so it’s unrealistic to think that every player is going to play all the time and Mowbray will need to rotate the team over the coming months.

Now though, the focus is on an in-form Bristol City side and from Mowbray’s comments you would expect Diallo to be in the starting XI.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.