Roberts has been forced to settle for appearances off the bench in the last three games after recovering from injury, due to the form of Abdoullah Ba.

Mowbray though, believes it is a good thing he does not have to rush Roberts back from his fitness problems.

It will not be long until Patrick Roberts is starting matches for Sunderland once again.

That's according to Black Cats manager Tony Mowbray, who says it is a good thing that he has not had to rush the winger back from injury.

How have things gone for Roberts at Sunderland this season?

Having been a key man for the club in their run to the Championship play-offs last season, Roberts was again an integral figure for Mowbray's side at the start of the campaign.

The 26-year-old Sunderland's first three games of the league season, but picked up a hamstring injury in a 2-1 win over Rotherham United.

That saw him miss their final two games before the international break, the goalless draw with Coventry and 5-0 thumping of Southampton.

In his absence, Abdoullah Ba was brought into the starting XI, and has impressed enough to keep his place, even though Roberts is fit and available again.

As a result, Roberts has been forced to settle for appearances off the bench in the Black Cats' last three outings - wins over QPR and Blackburn, followed by Sunday's defeat to Cardiff.

Now though, it seems that it may not be long, before Roberts is once again featuring in games right from the start for Sunderland.

What has Mowbray said about Roberts' situation at Sunderland?

Although he has not started for the Black Cats in those last three outings, Mowbray is still impressed by what he has seen from the winger off the bench in those matches.

As a result, the Black Cats' boss is confident that Roberts will be back in the starting lineup sooner rather than later.

In the meantime though, Mowbray is pleased by the fact that the form of others, means he is in no rush to get the former Manchester City prospect back into his side.

Speaking about Roberts' wait for a return to the starting lineup, the Sunderland boss told The Chronicle: "I see it as a positive, really.

"I've said it in the past - people must think I'm mad, how can I pick a team without Patrick Roberts? He's just an amazing footballer who can really damage teams in this league and be so creative.

"But I've had conversations with Pat. He understands. He had a hamstring injury and, in a three-game week [such as last week], there's no reason for him to worry about how much gametime he gets.

"He's had quite significant gametime - he came on at half-time against QPR, and within the first 15 minutes of the second half at Blackburn. Patrick is fine with it, I'm pretty sure of that, and it's just good to be able to turn around and see a player that you know can affect the game [available on the bench].

"You want players on the bench who you know you can bring on to affect the game, and to give other players a break - players you can bring on and it doesn't weaken your side, it keeps it just as strong as it was to start with. Patrick understands the situation and it is not going to be long before he is back starting again and somebody else [is on the bench]."​​​​​​​

Having picked up 13 points from their eight Championship games so far this season, Sunderland currently sit fifth in the second-tier standings.

Mowbray's side return to action on Friday night, when they travel to Hillsborough to take on Sheffield Wednesday, a game in which Roberts may well be hoping to make his return to the starting lineup.

Is this is a fair assessment from Mowbray?

What Mowbray is saying here about the situation surrounding Roberts, does certainly seem to make sense.

The winger had an outstanding campaign last season, where he posed a major threat to Championship defences, and played a vital role in the club's run to a top six spot.

As a result, the fact Mowbraydoes not have to rush him straight back into the side shows the level of attacking depth there is in this Sunderland squad, which could prove vital with coping with the demands of a long hard season.

Indeed, the fact the Black Cats do not have to rush him back from injury means there is less chance of Roberts suffering a recurrence of this problem, meaning this is a strong situation for them to be in with regards to the winger's fitness.