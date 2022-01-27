Tony Mowbray makes admission over his Blackburn Rovers future

Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray says he has yet to hold talks with the club about a new contract, but that he is not worried about his own future.

Mowbray has worked wonders with Rovers this season, taking them to second in the Championship table, form that has exceeded the expectations of many.

However, the 58-year-old’s contract at Ewood Park is set to expire at the end of this season, which may lead to some questioning his longer term future at the club.

Now though, it appears that is not something that Mowbray is particularly concerned about at the minute, as he focuses on his side’s return to the Premier League.

Speaking about a possible new contract for himself, Mowbray was quoted by Blackburn’s official Twitter page as saying: “There’s been no talks, but I don’t sit there and worry about it. I just try and win football matches. I’ve never worried about my own future at football clubs.”

🗣️ TM on a new contract for himself: "There's been no talks, but I don't sit there and worry about it. I just try and win football matches. I've never worried about my own future at football clubs."#Rovers 🔵⚪️ — Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) January 27, 2022

Rovers’ trip to Luton on Saturday will be Mowbray’s 250th game as the club’s manager, and next month will make it five years since he took over at Ewood Park.

Reflecting on his time at the club, the Rovers boss added: “My personality is that I like to build teams and work with players. Generally, it’s been 3 to 3 and a half years I stay at clubs, which seems to be a normal cycle for football managers.

“I’ve stayed longer and we’re now on a second cycle of players. The days of Danny Graham, Elliott Bennett, Charlie Mulgrew and Craig Conway are gone, now it’s about John Buckley, Ryan Nyambe, Darragh Lenihan, it’s a new team really.”

🗣️ TM: "I've stayed longer and we're now on a second cycle of players. The days of Danny Graham, Elliott Bennett, Charlie Mulgrew and Craig Conway are gone, now it's about John Buckley, Ryan Nyambe, Darragh Lenihan, it's a new team really."#Rovers 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/Dcu1QMzQl5 — Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) January 27, 2022

The Verdict

This seems to be a sensible approach for Mowbray and Blackburn to take when it comes to his future.

The issue of expiring contracts for players is not distracting them on the pitch this season, and it appears not to be an issue for Mowbray either.

As a result, it could be argued that with promotion back to the Premier League now surely the priority, Blackburn should continue to focus on that, rather than new contracts for any individual.

Even so, Rovers will no doubt be aware that other clubs could stat to take an interest in Mowbray given his impressive work this season, so they may have to be ready to move to secure his future quickly, if any attention becomes concrete.

One question about every first-team Blackburn player - can you get 100%?

1 of 24 Against which club did Ben Brereton Diaz score his 20th goal of this season? Barnsley Derby Peterborough Swansea