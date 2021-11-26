Tony Mowbray makes admission over Blackburn Rovers’ season so far

Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has told the Lancashire Telegraph that he feels his side are performing way above expectations this season.

A very young side in comparison to most in the Sky Bet Championship, Rovers have really excelled under the guidance of the former Middlesbrough boss and currently occupy seventh place in the league standings.

The likes of Ben Brereton Diaz and Tyrhys Dolan continue to be the main protagonists for the Lancashire side, whilst captain Darragh Lenihan is performing superbly well at centre back.

This has led to Mowbray admitting the following when recently reflecting on what he had seen from his side so far:

“I think it’s important we don’t put too much expectation on them at the moment, they just want to win the next game and see where it takes us.

“I can easily sit here after a defeat and say ‘this is a young team, they’re giving everything they’ve got and fighting with everything they’ve got’ but some days we will lose.”

Rovers were in top form last time out in the league as they dispatched of Peterborough United with a 4-0 thrashing on home turf.

Now the Lancashire outfit will be seeking to repeat that sort of performance this weekend as they travel to the Bet365 Stadium on Saturday to take on their fellow play-off contenders Stoke City.

The Verdict

Rovers have certainly performed a lot better than many people expected, particularly after they lost the influential Adam Armstrong over the summer to Southampton.

Many players have certainly stepped up since his departure and they are playing an attractive brand of football that can only take them to new heights.

Their defence has been as key as their attack and they have certainly done well to bounce back from that potentially damaging defeat at the hands of Fulham back at the beginning of this month.

Now the target will be to take one game at a time as they seek to see where their young team can take them moving forwards.