Tony Mowbray makes admission over Blackburn Rovers ace

Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has told the Lancashire Telegraph that he is hopeful that Ben Brereton will only miss one game for the club upon his return from international duty with Chile.

The Sky Bet Championship side and the Chilean FA have reached an agreement in which the forward will only play two of the country’s World Cup qualifiers before he makes his return to England to undergoes his period of quarantine.

Under the new guidelines that are set to be brought in, Brereton would only have to isolate for five days upon his return, which means that Rovers are hopeful that their player will only miss the visit of Coventry City to Ewood Park on the 16th October.

Speaking about the situation involving the player recently, Mowbray was quick to state the following:

“At this moment, he’s pretty confident that what has been discussed with Chile will be the case, Ben will play the first two games and then return for his quarantine which will shorten the time away. It’ll probably be tight for the QPR match on Tuesday, we’ll have to wait and see.

“From my perspective, we will deal with whatever comes our way. If he is available then he’s available, and if he’s not he won’t be.

“He’ll come back fit and keep scoring goals on the journey that he’s on.”

The club are also currently in talks with Brereton over a new contract, with the attacker having started the season superbly with nine goals in his first 10 league games.

Brereton’s current deal expires next summer, although the club are said to have an option to extend it by a further 12 months should they wish to do so.

The Verdict

Blackburn are understandably keen to have the attacker back available for them as quickly as possible due to the form that he has been in so far.

Brereton forms a key part of his side’s attacking principles moving forwards and has enjoyed a big rise in reputation since featuring at the Copa America for his adopted nation.

The form he has shown for Blackburn has been nothing short of superb and he will only continue to improve as an all round player.

He will no doubt give his all for Chile during those two games and then will look to pick up where he left off with Rovers upon his return to England.