Tony Mowbray makes admission over Blackburn Rovers ace

Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has told the Lancashire Telegraph about the lengths that the club went to in order for Ben Brereton to feature against Coventry City.

The Chile international came off the bench for Rovers during their 2-2 draw at home to the early pace setters and came so close to stealing a winner as Blackburn pushed hard against the Sky Blues to the very end.

Brereton’s contribution to the cause came just 36 hours after he had scored for his country against Venezuela, in a match which finished at 3am UK time on Friday morning.

Now Mowbray has detailed exactly how the club managed to get the forward back in time to play his part against Coventry on Saturday:

“He played only 36 hours before, he spent 13 or 14 hours in the air, flying to Madrid and then to Manchester.

“We then had to rent him private accommodation, get him in private cars with security, it’s a big operation.

“We decided that’s what we were going to do and that will continue for the next 10 days.

“It will be a trek to get him to QPR but he almost came on and scored the winner and that fairytale story that Ben is living at the moment might have continued.”

Brereton has been in fine form for both club and country this season and will be hoping that his goal scoring form continues over this winter period for both of his teams.

Meanwhile Blackburn and the striker are back in Sky Bet Championship action this Tuesday as they take on Queens Park Rangers at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

The Verdict

The fact that Blackburn made all of this effort to get Brereton back in time to play the game against Coventry underlines just how highly they rate him.

He has enjoyed a brilliant time of it lately and is continuing to hit new heights on both the club and international stages.

His profile has rocketed significantly and now Rovers will be hoping to keep him at Ewood Park for the long term.

The striker’s current contract with the Lancashire side expires next summer, so there will surely be a concerted effort from the club to tie him down to fresh terms in the not too distant future.