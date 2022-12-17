Tony Mowbray makes admission on what he knows about Sunderland transfers as January looms

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has admitted he does not currently know who the club are planning to target in the January transfer window.

Having been appointed by the Black Cats at the end of August to replace the departing Alex Neil, the January window will be Mowbray’s first full transfer window at the Stadium of Light.

Exactly what business the club are able to do at the turn of the year will certainly be important in the context of Sunderland’s season.

With the Black Cats currently four points adrift of the play-offs, and six clear of the relegation zone, getting this right with regards to their squad, could decide which way they move in the second half of the season.

But despite that, it seems Mowbray himself is unaware as to exactly who might be added to his side once the marker reopens.

Speaking in a press conference this week about what he knows of the club’s plans for January, the Sunderland manager said: “It’s not crystal clear to me, I’m not sure how much money we will spend.

“That isn’t a negative. At Blackburn I had all the spreadsheets. That’s not the case here. They might surprise us and spend loads of money, they may get free agents in. I don’t know.”

The Verdict

This is an interesting revelation from Mowbray, and highlights the need to get the balance right when it comes to transfers.

As the manager, his ultimate responsibility is for the results the club are picking up on the pitch, and so that is where his main focus should be from one week to the next.

However, it is the squad that is given to him by Sunderland’s transfer business, that is vital to him being able to get those results he is tasked with getting.

With that in mind, you would imagine he will want to have some say in transfers at some point before the window opens, so he still has some control over what he is working with at the Stadium of Light.