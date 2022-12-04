Tony Mowbray makes admission on West Brom ahead of Sunderland clash

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray believes his side’s next opponents West Bromwich Albion will provide them with a “big test” following the appointment of Carlos Corberan, speaking candidly to the Sunderland Echo.

The Baggies have won three and lost one of their opening four league games under Corberan, who has made a big impact already by keeping the club outside of the relegation zone at this point.

Although his side’s 2-0 loss against Sheffield United didn’t provide the ex-Huddersfield Town boss with the best start to life at The Hawthorns, that result was understandable considering Paul Heckingbottom’s side have been flying this term.

Victories against Blackpool, Queens Park Rangers and Stoke City since then have lifted the mood since then though with all three wins being crucial in different ways.

Coming out on top against the Seasiders was the perfect response to their loss against the Blades, their win at QPR would have been a real confidence booster and helped to send a statement of intent to the rest of the league. It was also important to finish off on a high note going into the World Cup break, something they managed to do against the Potters.

And the Black Cats’ boss certainly isn’t underestimating the Midlands outfit despite the fact they still sit in 21st position at this point.

He said: “Back-to-back wins catapults us to a point off the top six, but it’ll be a big challenge a week on Monday against West Brom.

“Carlos seems to have found a way to win matches with the talented players they’ve got. That’ll be a big test for us.”

The Verdict:

You only have to look at the strength of their squad to realise just how much of a formidable opponent they could be when on top form.

Although some would see their defence as a weakness, they have some capable players including Semi Ajayi and Dara O’Shea who could easily be transformed into top-quality players under Corberan and they will only be helped by the experience of Martin Kelly and Erik Pieters.

Conor Townsend is also a steady figure and with Taylor Gardner-Hickman able to operate on the right-hand side, he could be a great asset to have there if there’s no room for him in the middle of the park.

Their midfield is currently packed with quality with the likes of Okay Yokuslu and John Swift able to stand out at this level – and their attacking options aren’t bad either with Daryl Dike able to be a threat and Karlan Grant and Jed Wallace able to supply him from out wide.

Grant may not be the most popular figure in Albion’s fanbase – but his goal tally wasn’t terrible last season and you would certainly back many Albion first-teamers to transform themselves into much better players under their current boss.