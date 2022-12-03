Tony Mowbray makes admission on Sunderland’s current position following Millwall win

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has revealed he doesn’t look at the Championship table despite his side’s promising position, speaking to the Sunderland Echo following this afternoon’s 3-0 victory over Millwall.

Following an underwhelming first half from the Black Cats, they capitalised on their home advantage in the second 45 with the in-form Amad Diallo pouncing at the back post to put his side 1-o up in the 53rd minute.

A second goal followed just five minutes later with Alex Pritchard’s squad finding its way past George Long who was able to get a glove on it – but not enough to prevent the hosts from doubling their lead.

And they sealed the points in the third minute of stoppage time with Ellis Simms taking the ball past Long expertly and passing it into an empty net to sum up what was a successful afternoon for the Wearside outfit.

This result has taken them to 10th position with Tony Mowbray’s men finding themselves just one point adrift of the play-offs at this stage – a respectable achievement for a side that were only promoted from League One earlier this year.

But Mowbray is taking no notice of their positive league position at this point, with the 59-year-old deciding to take things game-by-game.

He said: “I don’t look either way [at the table] to be honest. It’s a bit scary sitting there four off the top and four off the bottom.

“Are you having a good season or a poor season? It all rests on one result. You get beat, and everyone’s looking over their shoulder at the bottom of the division; you win and everyone’s looking up at the top.

“The reality is, you have to find a way to keep picking up points. I’ve always said that – accumulate points along the way, however you get them.

“Find a way to pick up points, find a way to win.”

The Verdict:

Considering Blackburn were in a very good position before being knocked out of the play-offs during the latter stages of last season, Mowbray will definitely want to take things game by game.

You can’t blame the 59-year-old for doing so – not just because of what happened during the latter stages of last season but also because teams are still very closely packed together.

A few victories could take them into a very good position to secure promotion but a few losses in the coming weeks could easily see them tumble down the division, so it’s hard to judge where the Black Cats actually are at this stage.

Considering they were only promoted from the third tier in May though as play-off winners, they have done extremely well and can be proud of their work so far, both on the pitch and in the transfer market.

They will need to keep building on this though and there’s every chance they will do so with Ross Stewart set to return at some point. His firepower will only go on to help their cause.