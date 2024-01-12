Highlights Tony Mowbray has spoken out about his predecessor Wayne Rooney.

He has sympathied with the former England international following his failed spell at St Andrew's.

It's important for Rooney to take a break from the game and spend time with his family before considering his next steps in management.

Birmingham City boss Tony Mowbray has revealed he hasn't spoken to his predecessor Wayne Rooney but believes he will be hurting after his poor spell at St Andrew's, speaking to the Daily Mail.

The 60-year-old is set to take charge of his first game tomorrow against Swansea City, who also have a new manager with Luke Williams coming in.

Mowbray has a big task on his hands as he looks to guide Blues away from danger and into a much more respectable position.

At the time of predecessor Rooney's arrival, Birmingham were sitting in sixth place and had a real chance of pushing for promotion, with John Eustace doing an excellent job during the early stages of the campaign.

But with the board keen on seeing a new style of play implemented, Eustace was replaced by Rooney, a decision that proved to be unpopular with some Blues supporters right at the very start of his reign.

The Manchester United legend was unable to change fans' minds, winning just two games during his time in charge.

With Birmingham sliding down the Championship table at an alarming rate, Blues' board had no choice but to dismiss Rooney, who continues to find himself out of work at this point.

Doing fairly well at Derby County during the 2021/22 season, he was unable to replicate that at St Andrew's and it's probably fair to say that his managerial reputation has taken a further hit during his turbulent time at Birmingham.

Mowbray on Rooney: "I am pretty sure he will be hurting"

Asked about Rooney, Mowbray had a huge amount of sympathy for the 38-year-old.

He said: "I haven’t spoken to Wayne but I am pretty sure he will be hurting.

"To lose your job when you sacrifice so much… you move away from home, live in an apartment, maybe you don’t see your wife and children for weeks on end.

"So you put in a big sacrifice and then when it’s taken away it’s really tough. Wayne will need time to put that clear in his mind."

Wayne Rooney's next steps

Rooney must take a bit of time out of the game now.

Although he only managed Blues for a few months, it must have been a scarring experience for him.

It can't be argued that he was the architect of that downfall, with the former England international failing to get the best from his players.

And it's also fair to point out that he will probably be getting plenty of compensation.

But mentally, he may be struggling a bit after his time at St Andrew's and he needs to spend a bit of time with his family before making a decision on management.