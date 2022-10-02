Tony Mowbray makes admission about Sunderland’s home goal scoring form

In their first game back after the international break, Sunderland came away from a game against Preston North End with a point after a 0-0 draw.

Tony Mowbray’s side dominated the game possession wise but were unable to add the finishing touch, not helped by the fact that both Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms are injured currently.

The Black Cats haven’t been short of goals lately having scored five in their last three games all of which were away from home.

However, the boss thinks his side will find it more difficult to find a way through at the Stadium of Light as he told the Chronicle: “We had attacking players on the pitch. Patrick [Roberts] scored two against Reading, and we’ve scored five in our last two away games.

“It’s always going to be more difficult to score at home – you’d think it wouldn’t be, but other teams when you go away have to open up their shape a little bit. If we’d have scored one yesterday, we might have scored three or four because Preston wouldn’t have played as they played.

“They would have left more spaces and we’re pretty good on transition, we can pick a pass and break away and run and look like we can score again. When they didn’t have to commit, they didn’t, so to break away and score becomes more difficult.”

Quiz: Did Sunderland win, draw or lose the last time they played at these 18 stadiums?

1 of 18 Selhurst Park? Win Draw Loss

The Verdict:

You can understand why Tony Mowbray thinks his side will find it harder to score at the Stadium of Light and given their two strikers are currently injured, it’s bound to be even harder.

What’s more, the Black Cats have proven they have the players in the squad who are able to score and they need to make sure they replicate this both at home and away to ensure they keep up a level of consistency in the league.

That being said, Preston have only conceded four goals so far this season keeping eight clean sheets in that time so they are a hard side to break down and given Sunderland can boast a clean sheet on their end too, it’s certainly not a poor result.