Tony Mowbray makes admission about Bailey Wright at Sunderland

Following their promotion to the Championship last season, Sunderland have had a rollercoaster to the start of the season with managerial change as well as a number of injuries in the side that has made it hard for a solid starting 11 to be tied down.

However, one man who has struggled for minutes in the league is Bailey Wright.

With Danny Batth having tied down his spot and Luke O’Nien comfortably stepping into the injured Dan Ballard’s place, Wright has been limited to just six appearances all of which have been off the bench.

However, with injuries to Ross Stewart, Ellis Simms and now Aji Alese, there are questions over whether Tony Mowbray will turn to the man who made 37 League One appearances last season.

Discussing the possibility, the boss admitted he thought about it against Burnley last weekend as he told the Sunderland Echo: “It goes through your mind at half time, of course, to put Bailey Wright on and try to shore it up.

“But if you lose 4-2 and you’ve changed shape, put more defenders on, then people wonder why you did it – that’s football management and you just accept that, you make your decisions and you live and die by them.”

Mowbray was full of praise for the 30-year-old though as he said: “Bailey is an amazing human being, a fantastic guy. He’s the most vocal, supportive member of the dressing room before and after the game regardless of whether he’s actually played or not.

“He’s a diamond of a lad. The decisions around who plays are based on logic on my mind, and of course everyone can have their own opinion.

“He’s a model pro and when his opportunity comes, he has to try and grab it. I don’t have agendas and Bailey will know that he’s got some competition, when Aji and Ballard are fit… Danny Batth has done well, Luke O’Nien and Dennis Cirkin too.

“It’s a challenge to get into the team and he knows that. He also knows that if he gets in the team and we win games and we’re keeping clean sheets, it will be someone else who ends up in his position. That’s football.”

The Verdict:

As a defender, it’s been a lot harder for Wright to try and force his way into the Sunderland line-up this season.

However, after playing a regular part last season, you can imagine that the player will be disappointed not to be part of the squad and will be hoping he can try and show his manager what he adds to the team.

Following the injury to Alese, O’Nien may be required to move forward which could then open up an opportunity for Wright in the defence.

If he is given opportunities by his manger, he will have to make sure he’s at the top of his game to try and secure a place to stay going forward.