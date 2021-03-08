Tony Mowbray makes Adam Armstrong admission amidst transfer interest

Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has spoken out on the future of the club’s star striker Adam Armstrong during an interview with the Lancashire Telegraph, with Brighton and Hove Albion said to have joined the race for the player.

Far and away one of the Championship’s best marksmen at present, Armstrong has found the net on 20 occasions for Rovers this term as they continue to harbour hopes of making the play-offs come the end of the season.

Naturally the player’s performances at Ewood Park have attracted widespread interest in his services from afar with West Ham United having also been touted as potential suitors.

Speaking to the press ahead of his side’s home game against Swansea City tomorrow, Mowbray had this to say on the player’s future at the club:

“You must have empathy with your footballers at times yet you hope they have loyalty to the football club that’s given them the chance and platform to show their talent.

“Let’s wait and see. The phone didn’t ring in the January window. He’s picked up a little knock, he’s got 20 goals, let’s hope he can get over 25 goals by the end of the season and let’s see what the summer brings.”

The 24-year-old former Newcastle United striker currently has just one year remaining on his current contract with Rovers and as a result the club could well be keen to cash in this summer in order to avoid losing the player for nothing next year.

The Verdict

I think the best course of action for Blackburn to take on this one would be to simply let Armstrong leave this summer as realistically speaking they are unlikely to have a better chance of getting good money for him if they leave it any longer.

He’s at the top of his game this season and arguably has earnt the chance to try his hand in the Premier League after scrapping well in the EFL.

It would be intriguing to see where he would end up with quite a few clubs said to be in for him at present, so I think Rovers could make a good profit from any potential deal.

They need to put the club’s best interests at the front of their mind when considering whether to sell or keep the striker, with the money on offer sure to stand them in good stead in the long term if they do indeed choose the former.