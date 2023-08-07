Highlights Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray recognizes the team's lack of cutting edge in their defeat to Ipswich Town, indicating the need for more forward firepower.

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray is hoping to have Bradley Dack and Ross Stewart playing together for the Black Cats "in six or seven weeks".

The Black Cats boss blamed Sunday's defeat to Ipswich Town in their Championship opener on "a lack of cutting edge" and reiterated the North East club's need to sign more forward firepower in the summer transfer window.

Sunderland 1-2 Ipswich Town

Sunderland will have felt hard done by to go in at halftime 1-0 down at the Stadium of Light as they'd been the side in the ascendancy before Nathan Broadhead put the Tractor Boys into the lead just before the break.

The second half was a different story, however, with Kieran McKenna's team looking much more comfortable and George Hirst firing home their second in the 52nd minute to give the hosts a real mountain to climb, which became even greater once Trai Hume was sent off with 18 minutes left to play.

Dan Neil's 86th-minute strike offered them hope but turned out to be little more than a consolation as Ipswich ran out 2-1 winners in the season opener.

Tony Mowbray on Sunderland striker search

Speaking to Chronicle Live after the game, Mowbray made it clear where he felt Sunderland's problems lay - highlighting a lack of cutting edge in the final third given their current striker situation.

He said: "I think for us it was just cutting edge - on days like today, you have to put the ball in the net if the chances come.

"I don't want to keep banging the drum but I do think we need more options at the top end of the pitch, and I know the club is trying really hard to do that. I saw [former Sunderland star] Kevin Phillips on the telly there, and I think if we had had Kevin Phillips there today then we would have won quite comfortably.

"But the club is trying really hard. We are putting bids in for players.

"It's hard to find strikers - worldwide, it is really difficult at the moment. As some of the clubs in the Premier League are finding, if they are going to get a striker they are going to have to pay a ridiculous amount of money.

"Well in this league, some of the strikers are going for ridiculous amounts of money and we don't have ridiculous amounts of money. Instead of the first choice one that you want, you might be looking at the third or the fourth choice.

"We have to get on with it. Hopefully, there will be more attacking options in the building in the next week or two, and they will have to then settle in."

In Stewart, who has scored 37 goals over the past two seasons and is currently working his way back from an achilles injury, the Black Cats do have a proven marksman in their squad while Dack, a summer signing that is working his way back to full fitness as well, is a playmaker that has thrived under Mowbray in the past.

The Sunderland boss revealed his optimism that the pair could be playing together before the end of next month.

"I think we're going to get stronger," he said.

"I sit here thinking that in six or seven weeks, hopefully Ross Stewart will be playing down the middle, Bradley Dack might be playing behind him, then [Jack] Clarke and [Patrick] Roberts - it looks a pretty formidable attacking line-up."