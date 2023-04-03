Tony Mowbray has given his verdict on Pierre Ekwah’s first competitive start for Sunderland.

Sunderland boss reacts to birth by fire approach to Ekwah

The 21-year old had made seven appearances in the Championship prior to his first start on Friday night against league leaders Burnley.

The midfielder arrived in the January transfer window from West Ham, but has received inconsistent game time since making the switch to the Stadium of Light.

However, Ekwah was given his first real test as part of Mowbray’s side in a big challenge against the Clarets.

Mowbray believes that Ekwah will benefit from being thrown in at the deep end.

The 59-year old has claimed that there is no better way for him to gain experience and get up to the speed of the senior game than by competing against the very best sides.

"People need experience, otherwise how do you ever get up to speed?” said Mowbray, via Chronicle Live.

"Pierre has now played in a game against the top team in the league, and it'll be an amazing experience for him.

“I've been saying to him from day one that he has to get up to speed.

"He's been playing U23s football all his life. He's never played a first-team game really, so here we go, playing against men whose life depends on winning football matches.

"That's a big difference from the U23s, where you get told to stand in a position and play to A or B or C. He was in the middle of a proper football match on Friday night, with men.

"It'll have been a good experience for him."

Sunderland are now seven points adrift of the play-off places following last weekend’s result.

The Black Cats sit 12th in the Championship table, with just seven games remaining in their season.

Any chance at a top six finish will hinge on the team’s upcoming couple of games.

Up next for Mowbray’s side is a clash with Hull City on Friday at the Stadium of Light.

Is this the right approach for Ekwah?

The midfielder does lack experience at senior level and needs to get game time in order to improve.

Sunderland can afford to give fringe players some minutes between now and the end of the season unless Mowbray is unwilling to give up on the club’s top six push.

This could afford Ekwah even further opportunities in the team which could prove beneficial in the long-run rather than chasing an unlikely play-off place in the closing weeks of the season.

Mowbray has worked wonders with some of the younger players in the squad this season so he has earned the right to try this approach to see if the player sinks or swims.