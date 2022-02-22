Tony Mowbray issues update regarding Leeds United and Blackburn Rovers loan agreement

Tony Mowbray has confirmed that Ian Poveda is edging closer to a first-team return at Blackburn Rovers, in conversation with the club’s media team.

The exciting 22-year-old has been out of Championship action since mid-November, breaking his ankle in a clash with Bristol City.

Poveda has spent time back at his parent club during his rehabilitation, with the Blackburn boss hopeful he can still play a fair chunk of what remains this season.

In his eight games with Rovers prior to his injury, Poveda netted once and provided a further two assists, proving to be a real creative outlet in the process.

Quiz: Can you name which English club these 24 ex-Blackburn Rovers players play for now?

1 of 24 Adam Armstrong? Southampton Crystal Palace Norwich Watford

Speaking to the club’s media about Poveda’s situation, Mowbray said: “Ian’s not too far away from re-joining us in a couple of weeks, we’ll wait and see whether he can get himself fit enough to play for us.

“He’s recovering well at Leeds, where he’s doing his rehabilitation and he’s a real talent.

“Ian could return for the last few games, but he’s recovering from a broken ankle and it’s been a long-term injury for him.

“You’ve got to build your core fitness up and build yourself up, a bit similar to where Bradley [Dack] is at the moment.”

The verdict

The young winger has proven that he has the influence, ability and confidence to shine at Championship level in the short amount of time he has spent with Rovers.

With all still to play for at Ewood Park, Mowbray will be hoping that Poveda will be available sooner rather than later.

Blackburn have been dealt some cruel injury blows this season, and whilst they have managed relatively well for the most part, they are perhaps entering the most testing of times.

This update will come as a big boost for Rovers, especially when considering that Ben Brereton Diaz is expected to miss the next few games.