Sunderland's keenness to get the average age of their squad down this past summer worked wonders, with some experienced players departing and a whole host of young talents arriving at the Stadium of Light.

Danny Batth, Carl Winchester, Lynden Gooch and Bailey Wright were some of the more elder statesmen to exit the Black Cats in the last few months, whilst promising talents such as Jobe Bellingham, Nectarios Triantis and Mason Burstow arrived to fill voids.

Sunderland - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Nazariy Rusyn Zorya Lugansk Permanent Jenson Seelt PSV Permanent Jobe Bellingham Birmingham City Permanent Eliezer Mayenda FC Sochaux Permanent Luis Semedo Benfica B Permanent Nectarios Triantis Central Coast Permanent Bradley Dack Blackburn Rovers Permanent Timothee Pembele PSG Permanent Adil Aouchiche FC Lorient Permanent Nathan Bishop Man United Permanent Mason Burstow Chelsea Loan

Some of Sunderland's summer additions have yet to make their debuts for the club though, including centre-back Jenson Seelt, striker Eliezer Mayenda, and also deadline day arrivals Timothee Pembele and Nazariy Rusyn.

Pembele is on a fitness programme to get him upto speed after not playing a competitive game of football since March, but Rusyn looks closer to making his debut.

Having played twice in the early stages of the 2023-24 campaign for Zorya Lugansk, the Ukrainian striker has been awaiting the paperwork for his move to England to be sealed, with the EFL confirming his registration pending a successful visa application.

And whilst Rusyn has been training with the first-team since his arrival in the UK over a week ago, the club have been left frustrated as they hadn't heard back from the relevant officials relating to his visa.

Now though, there has been a positive update on Rusyn's situation, meaning that Black Cats supporters could be seeing him sooner rather than later.

What has Tony Mowbray said on Nazariy Rusyn's Sunderland situation?

Mowbray has now confirmed that Rusyn's visa application has all gone through and been successful, meaning that from now he is available for selection if needed.

However, Mowbray has somewhat tempered enthusiasm by being coy on if the Ukrainian will be selected for action this coming weekend, hinting that he may not be ready to play a full part in the action.

"We will assess him in training and see where he is at," Mowbray said, per Sunderland's official website.

"He's a nice kid and he looks pretty sharp.

"Whether he is ready is another question."

Should Tony Mowbray throw Nazariy Rusyn straight in against Cardiff?

It would be awfully risky to hand Rusyn an immediate start against the Bluebirds this Sunday, but in fairness he did the same with Mason Burstow at Queens Park Rangers last week.

In fairness to Mowbray though, he literally had zero striker options otherwise, meaning that Burstow had to be thrown in at the deep end and he's learning on the job, much like Rusyn will be.

For now though, Burstow should be handed the responsibility of leading the line for the Black Cats, whilst Rusyn - who will need to acclimatise to English football - should be gradually edged in.

There is no rush though to get Rusyn involved considering he's on a long-term contract and right now, Sunderland are performing extremely well, so it wouldn't be a shock if it's a few more games until the forward takes to the pitch for the Wearsiders.