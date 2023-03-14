Tony Mowbray offers update on Amad Diallo situation as Sunderland gear up for Sheffield United

Amad Diallo will not be back in time to feature in Sunderland‘s hosting of Sheffield United on Wednesday evening.

The Black Cats kept their play-off hopes alive on Sunday with an important 1-0 win over Norwich City, in Diallo’s absence, and the Manchester United loanee will have to watch on one more time on Wednesday evening.

Abdoullah Ba thrived in a more attacking midfield role at Carrow Road and came up with the game’s only goal, but that does not mean that Tony Mowbray and the Black Cats supporters are not desperate to have Diallo back fit and available at the earliest possible time.

The 20-year-old has chipped in with ten goal contributions in the Championship this season and looks well positioned to either compete for first team involvement at Old Trafford next season, or to head out on loan to a top-flight side.

Mowbray provided the latest update on the Ivorian’s condition in speaking to ChronicleLive.

He said: “I haven’t seen Amad today, he’s been with the medical department.

“He was on the grass yesterday doing a little bit of training with the medical department, but he still had an awareness and a feeling (of the injury) so I’ve told him to forget about the game tomorrow.

“Amad won’t be involved, but he will hopefully be ready for Saturday.”

The Verdict

Considering it is a hamstring injury that Diallo is dealing with at the moment, there is no point rushing him back for the likelihood that the muscular problem could only be aggravated further.

Mowbray is not lacking for depth in the attacking third and Diallo’s absence provides an opportunity for the likes of Isaac Lihadji, Jewison Bennette and Lynden Gooch to come into the side upon his return from injury.

Luton Town and Burnley follow the visit of the Blades in what is going to be one of the toughest runs of fixtures of the season for the Black Cats, their chances of finishing in the play-offs will be much clearer as we approach Easter weekend.